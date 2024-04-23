Sixers ignoring blatant Tyrese Maxey foul to push narrative that refs favored Knicks
The last 30 seconds of Knicks-Sixers Game 2 were chaotic.
The buzz surrounding the New York Knicks' Game 2 win over the Sixers isn't about how the team is up 2-0 but rather about Philadelphia's inbounds play. ESPN posed the question: Did the Knicks win, or were the Sixers robbed? Philadelphia is so enraged that the organization reportedly plans to file a grievance for how the first two games were officiated.
Was Tyrese Maxey fouled before he lost the ball? Yes. Did he shove Josh Hart before the ball was inbounded to him? Yes. Clips floating around on social media with Maxey on the ground conveniently leave out the part where he pushes Hart with both hands.
If you want to get technical, the officials could've whistled Maxey for an offensive foul before he even had the ball, which would've given the Knicks a chance to tie it.
On that play, the officials could've blown their whistles for a few different reasons but opted not to. Officiating has been an issue all season. Fans want to see consistency, and that's yet to happen for any team.
Sixers fans intentionally leaving out video proof of Tyrese Maxey shove
After the Sixers' loss, Joel Embiid complained about the officiating in his postgame interview. He said it was "fu--ing unacceptable" for a playoff game. Again, he has a point, but he can't talk much because how many times has he flopped and gotten a phantom foul call? It goes both ways.
Is everyone forgetting that the Sixers challenged a loose ball foul on Kyle Lowry with less than three minutes left to play? Lowry clearly hit Donte DiVincenzo, but the officials reversed the call, which led to Maxey hitting a shot on the other end to give Philadelphia the 97-96 lead.
The Sixers blame the officiating for the loss instead of focusing on other factors. Philadelphia's bench combined for 10 points. Lowry finished with eight points, and Kelly Oubre Jr. with four. Embiid and Maxey combined for 69 points, but it wasn't enough to beat the Knicks. Jalen Brunson shot 8-of-29, and Julius Randle's out. In theory, the Sixers should have the advantage, but they've come up short.
The series is headed back to Philadelphia for Games 3 and 4. Sixers fans will be out in full force at Wells Fargo Center. New York can't focus on the outside noise. All that matters is what happens between the lines.