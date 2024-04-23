Joel Embiid complaining about refs after brutal loss to Knicks is pure comedy
Joel Embiid and the Sixers are down 0-2.
It's no secret that Joel Embiid is less than 100 percent. He underwent surgery in February and returned at the end of the regular season, but hasn't looked his best. He narrowly avoided re-injuring his knee in Game 1 when he threw himself an alley-oop off the backboard. Entering Game 2, he was a game-time decision.
On Monday, it looked like Embiid's pain would pay off. The Sixers were 30 seconds away from returning to Philadelphia for Game 3 with the series against the New York Knicks tied 1-1. Instead, the Knicks pulled off one of the wildest finishes ever.
After New York's 104-101 win, Philadelphia was understandably crushed. How could you not be after losing a game like that? Embiid directed his anger toward the officials and said that losing a game like that in the playoffs is "f--king unacceptable."
Embiid and the Sixers are so disgusted with the officiating that the team reportedly plans to file a grievance with the NBA, but not just for the Game 2 finish. Philadelphia isn't pleased with how both games were officiated. What do the Sixers expect?
Joel Embiid says officiating was "unacceptable" after loss to Knicks
Listen. Embiid deserves his props for being on the floor. He's the reigning MVP. We're not going to pretend like he isn't a good player. However, you can say that it's comical that he's the one calling out the officiating.
Are we going to pretend like Embiid doesn't hunt for fouls? More often than not, when he flops to the ground, he gets the call. In the loss, he shot 8-of-12 from the free-throw line. The center averages 11.6 attempts per game.
Of course, Embiid can be disappointed with how the game ended. There are probably some officials out there who would've whistled Jalen Brunson or Josh Hart for a foul on Maxey. NBA officiating has been so inconsistent this season that it's difficult to define what a foul is.
However, for someone who gets a very generous whistle, it's funny that Embiid called out the officiating when there's an argument to be made that out of any other player in the league, he benefits the most from it. It's not the first time he's called the refs out, either.
Even though Embiid and the Sixers are at risk of being bounced in the first round, he still thinks his team can come back to win the series.
Surely, those words won't come back to haunt him!