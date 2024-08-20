Ranking Knicks' top competition in the Eastern Conference next season
2. Philadelphia Sixers
It's tough to determine how well the Sixers will do next season. Signing Paul George in free agency was a necessity for Philadelphia, but then again, the Sixers gave the injury-prone 34-year-old a four-year max contract. Will it work in their favor?
If George and Joel Embiid can stay healthy for the majority of the 2024-25 season, it'd be a massive win for the Sixers. Don't forget about Tyrese Maxey, one of the best young guards in the league. Philadelphia added key depth this offseason as well. The Sixers will be a tough team to beat.
New York and Philadelphia are in East Group C for the 2024 NBA Cup. The Knicks' first group play game will be at Wells Fargo Center on Nov. 12.
The first-round series was fun last season, and the Knicks-Sixers matchups should be even more entertaining next season.
1. Boston Celtics
The Celtics didn't have competition for the No. 1 seed in the East last season. They finished with a 64-18 record with a 14-game lead over the No. 2 Knicks. Boston is coming off its first title win since 2008 and didn't lose any key contributors.
While the Celtics could repeat, there won't be as large of a gap between them and their competition. The Knicks, Sixers, Cavaliers, Pacers, and Magic want to dethrone the Celtics. It wouldn't be a shock if a team other than Boston represented the East in the NBA Finals.
Until the Celtics are eliminated in the playoffs (if they are), they'll be the team to beat. If one team can do that, it's the Knicks. Their defensive wing duo is constructed to defend Boston's top two players, Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.
Thankfully, the NBA decided to send New York to TD Garden for Opening Night. The Knicks won't be able to escape the Celtics' ring ceremony, but they can spoil the evening with a win.