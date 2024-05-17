Tom Thibodeau deserves this distinction in rumored extension with the Knicks
By Tyler Watts
The New York Knicks were a laughing stock before Tom Thibodeau arrived. They hadn’t made the playoffs in seven years and won 38 games in the previous two seasons combined. Things immediately changed under Thibs. The Knicks made a 20-win improvement and immediately jumped back into the playoffs. They qualified three times in four seasons and just finished his first 50-win campaign in the Big Apple.
The Knicks are on the verge of reaching the conference finals for the first time since 2000, and it is no fluke. New York has a star in Jalen Brunson and assets to improve their roster this summer. It is why the franchise wants to keep Thibs and get him signed long-term.
The two sides are rumored to be working on an extension. Head coaching salaries are rising, and Thibs has certainly earned a raise. He deserves this distinction in his new deal, and the Knicks should have zero qualms about giving it to him.
Tom Thibodeau deserves to be one of the highest-paid coaches
Shams Charania reported the two sides are working on an extension, which he notes could be worth $10-plus million annually. Fans can listen to the insider’s full comments below.
Getting $10 million per season is a significant raise, but Thibs deserves to be one of the highest-paid coaches. Steve Kerr currently leads that group at $17.5 million per season. Gregg Popovich and Erik Spoelstra each earn $15-plus million per year. All three are elite coaches with championships. Thibodeau hasn't won a ring, but he is in the next tier of coaches at worst.
Thibodeau should earn more than Monty Williams and stick in the top five highest-paid coaches. Jason Kidd just got an extension, and Tyronn Lue figures to vault up this list with his new deal. Thibs is one of the best coaches in the league and deserves to be compensated like one.
The 66-year-old has 527 victories as an NBA head coach and a career 57.5 winning percentage. He led the Bulls to three 50-win seasons during his five years in Chicago, which include a 2011 run to the conference finals. He also spent three years as head coach in Minnesota before coming to New York in 2020.
Since joining the Knicks, Thibs has exceeded expectations. They have won 55.0 percent of their games and continue climbing the ranks. He is known for maximizing his roster. Injuries have not stopped New York this season and the best is still yet to come.
Tom Thibodeau has just one season left on his contract. Both sides are interested in getting a new deal done before the start of the 2024-25 season. Thibs wants to stay in New York and deserves an extension. Expect him to get significantly more money and to keep defying expectations.
Jalen Brunson has known coach Thibs his entire life. It should be zero surprise the two are always on the same page and leading this team on a spectacular run. Can New York win the Eastern Conference? The Celtics are elite but do not count out Thibodeau and his Knicks. Regardless of the result, he will soon be one of the highest-paid coaches in the NBA.