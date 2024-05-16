Draymond Green has awful take as Knicks on brink of conference finals
By Tyler Watts
The New York Knicks are no fluke. They were the second-best team in the Eastern Conference over the 82-game regular season and are on the brink of facing Boston in the final four. Jalen Brunson has been unstoppable in the playoffs. Count them out at your own risk, even against the soon-to-be heavily favored Celtics.
There is still work to be done. The Knicks must win one of their next two games to close out the Pacers. They hope to get a bit healthier before taking on Boston, but New York believes they can win no matter what. Making it happen won’t be easy. The Knicks know that and are unbothered.
The collective is better than the sum of their parts. They do not have Stephen Curry or LeBron James leading their charge. Brunson is a star but is not a top five player in the league. Draymond Green had a horrendous take about the Knicks and doubled down on it on Tuesday night.
Draymond Green thinks the Knicks are a fluke
The four-time NBA champion was part of Inside the NBA on Tuesday night where he called the Knicks “a fluke”. Green compared them to the 2021 Hawks and the 2019 Trail Blazers as teams who reached the conference finals, but could never match that feat. Fans can hear him double down on those comments below.
It is fair to say the Knicks have caught some breaks. The 76ers had a hobbled Joel Embiid in the first round and nobody expected the Pacers to be in the second round of the playoffs. New York has overcome several injuries and just keeps winning games. There could be excuses, but it is part of the game. The Knicks keep finding a way. Two massive things separate this team from the Hawks and Blazers squads Green mentioned.
First, the Knicks have avenues to significantly improve their roster. The Hawks traded for Dejounte Murray, which did not work out. Portland traded CJ McCollum to shake things up a few years later. New York can add a star and has been patient in trying to find the right fit.
More importantly, the Knicks are a team built around the identity of their coach. Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, Donte DiVincenzo, and the rest of the roster will compete on both ends of the floor and do everything they can to win. All three teams are led by undersized guards, but Brunson is the best defender of that group. The Knicks have a significantly better supporting cast too, especially on the defensive end of the floor.
The New York Knicks do not care what Draymond Green thinks. They are nine wins away from a championship, and Green’s Warriors did not even qualify for the playoffs.
Jalen Brunson plans to continue winning. No matter what adversity they face, the Knicks will compete hard and have confidence in themselves. It has already been a magical run, and things are not slowing down. Can New York win its first NBA championship since 1973? Stay tuned to find out.