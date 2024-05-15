Jalen Brunson's only current comp is LeBron after latest historic feat
By Tyler Watts
The New York Knicks took control of their second-round playoff series against the Pacers with Tuesday’s Game 5 win. They shut down Tyrese Haliburton and dominated Indiana to take a 3-2 lead. There were several standout performances from the Knicks, but none was bigger than Jalen Brunson.
He is playing through a foot injury, but it did not matter. Brunson erupted for 44 points on 18 of 35 shooting from the field. He added seven assists and four rebounds for good measure. The chips were down, and JB delivered. New York outscored the Pacers by 31 in his 43 minutes. The only reason he got some rest was the Knicks had the game in hand late.
Their playoff run is far from over, but Brunson has already earned his superstar status. He keeps climbing the player rankings. With one more victory, JB will be the best player on a conference finalist, and his latest masterpiece put him in elite company.
LeBron James is the only active player to match Jalen Brunson’s latest feat
Brunson is leading the NBA in playoff scoring as he averages 33.9 points per game. He scored over 40 for the fifth time in 11 contests, which puts him in elite company. LeBron James is the only active player to accomplish it. Every other player is in the Hall of Fame and considered an all-time great.
JB is not done. The Knicks need one win to close out this series and advance to the conference finals. Only five players have done it six or more times. LeBron James and Jerry West hold the record with eight such games in one postseason. Brunson should have at least five more tries to climb that leaderboard.
Knicks fans are witnessing an unbelievable run. Brunson has been the league’s best scorer, and his team keeps winning no matter how many players are out of the lineup. New York would love to close things out on Friday night in Indiana, but it won’t be easy. The Pacers are tough on their home floor and have their backs against the wall. It will likely take another monster performance from Brunson if the Knicks are going to advance with a road win.
If they advance, the Knicks will be underdogs against the Celtics, but few projected New York would reach the conference finals. This team plays hard and together. That alone gives them a chance in every contest. Boston may have more talent, but the Knicks do not care. They plan to keep rolling and find a way to win.
Tuesday was an impressive bounce-back performance from Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks. Where do they go next? Can the Knicks close things out in Indiana? Heading back to Madison Square Garden for Game 7 will be nervy.
Do not count out Brunson. He has earned superstar status and plans on leading his team to nine more victories and their first championship since 1973. All JB does is win, so stay tuned to see if it becomes reality.