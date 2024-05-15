Epic tweet perfectly sums up Knicks' improbable 2024 playoff run (that's not over)
Don't listen to Draymond Green. What the New York Knicks are doing in the 2024 playoffs isn't a fluke. It's amazing. New York is one win away from making the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time in 24 years and has made it this far without several key players.
Mitchell Robinson underwent ankle surgery in early December and didn't return until late March. He missed a game in the first-round series against Philadelphia thanks to Joel Embiid and has since undergone a minor procedure on his ankle. He'll be re-evaluated in six to eight weeks. Julius Randle dislocated his shoulder in late January and worked two months to return before he had no option but to undergo surgery.
Randle's final game of the season was also OG Anunoby's last game before he missed a few weeks after undergoing elbow surgery. In Game 2 of the semifinals, Anunoby injured his hamstring and likely won't return until the ECF if the Knicks make it there. Bojan Bogdanovic hurt his foot in the first round and underwent season-ending surgery shortly after.
Yes, the Knicks still have Jalen Brunson, although he hurt his foot in Game 2 against the Pacers. He isn't 100 percent, but most players aren't at this point in the postseason.
What is so satisfying about New York's success is that many people count them out after each loss and injury the team suffers in the playoffs. In Game 4 on Sunday, the Knicks lost by 32. Finally, their exhaustion caught up to them, right? Wrong. New York turned around and beat Indiana by 30 in Game 5.
Knicks refuse to give up even after being dealt unlucky injury hand
Tom Thibodeau, who, once upon a time, used to relax, has the perfect team. It doesn't matter who's injured. It doesn't matter if the Knicks get kicked down. By now, everyone should know that New York will get right back up.
Thibodeau has long been criticized for overplaying his players and causing them to get injured. He doesn't believe in load management. Not one Knicks injury was Thibs' fault. He's made the load management believers look silly, too. New York starters, specifically Josh Hart, played heavy minutes throughout the regular season, and that's carried over to the postseason.
Knicks players work hard on the court, and Thibodeau is part of the reason for that. Donte DiVincenzo has called him the most prepared coach in the NBA. Isaiah Hartenstein said he's never seen Thibs' office light turned off.
There's a method to Thibs' madness, and his oft-criticized ways don't look so crazy now.