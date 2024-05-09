OG Anunoby's hamstring injury speculation is Knicks' worst-case scenario
If it's not one thing for the New York Knicks, it's another. Literally. Jalen Brunson left the game in the first quarter with a sore right foot and was questionable to return. Luckily, he returned at the start of the second half. However, in the third quarter, another key player exited the floor.
OG Anunoby injured his left hamstring and headed to the locker room. Soon after, the Knicks PR account tweeted he'd be out for the remainder of the game.
Anunoby was having the best postseason game of his career. In 28 minutes, he had 28 points (10-of-19), four rebounds, three assists, and one block.
Eric Friedman, a sports medicine physician, gave his opinion on Anunoby's injury. Friedman said the forward will "likely" be out for the rest of the series.
After the Knicks' 130-121 win, Tom Thibodeau said he didn't have an update on Anunoby's status.
OG Anunoby leaves Knicks' Game 2 win with sore left hamstring
New York is already shorthanded. On Tuesday, the Knicks announced that Mitchell Robinson suffered a "stress injury" to his ankle and will be re-evaluated in six to eight weeks. Last week, Bojan Bogdanovic underwent season-ending surgery. Julius Randle's been out since January after he dislocated his shoulder.
The Knicks only have one day off before Game 3 on Friday in Indiana. The same goes for Games 4 and 5. Between Games 5 and 6, New York will have two days off. For a team that's down several players, the Knicks are at a disadvantage.
It's good that New York is up 2-0 because if Anunoby is out for the rest of the series, picking up two more wins will be much more challenging. Brunson's foot is worth monitoring, too. He dropped 24 points in the second half, but the injury clearly bothered him. It's one thing to be down Anunoby, but another to be down Brunson and Anunoby.
Come on, basketball gods. The Knicks have suffered enough. Please let Anunoby be okay and allow the players to make it through the rest of the postseason unscathed.