Renowned doctor gives crucial theory on Josh Hart's Game 7 availability
By Tyler Watts
The New York Knicks squandered a shot to close out the Pacers on Friday night. It was a game to forget as Jalen Brunson struggled in the first half, Josh Hart suffered an injury, and every member of their starting lineup was minus-11 or worse. Stephen A. Smith’s jinx before the game didn’t help as everything rests with Game 7.
Hart’s injury is concerning. The Knicks are already without four crucial rotation players and were playing just seven in their rotation. Hart suffered an abdominal injury in the first quarter. He played through the ailment until the fourth before being ruled out with abdominal soreness.
The 6’4 wing never looked right. He was not going for rebounds and playing with that infectious energy Knicks fans have grown to love. Dr. Brian Sutterer gave his take on what may have happened and how it could impact his availability for Game 7 on Sunday.
Dr. Sutterer thinks Josh Hart will be impacted by injury in Game 7
Sutterer goes in-depth on why he believes Hart suffered an abdominal strain. That specific injury is problematic and will significantly impact his play less than 48 hours after going down. He notes that playing through the injury likely makes it worse and further hampers his effectiveness. Fans can listen to the full video below.
Sutterer believes Hart will attempt to play in Game 7, but things will get worse. The 6’4 wing will keep stretching those muscles throughout the game and further limiting himself. It is certainly not what fans want to hear.
The Athletic’s John Hollinger offered a similar take and noted that Hart’s injury could be the blow that the Knicks cannot recover from.
New York hoped to take care of business to give OG Anunoby a bit more time to recover. He is doing some on-court work as heals from a hamstring injury. Sutterer does not believe OG will be ready for Game 7. The Knicks cannot afford to be without Hart and Anunoby, especially with Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson, and Bojan Bogdanovic already ruled out for the season.
Josh Hart played through his injury for the majority of Game 6. It was limiting his effectiveness, but there is no questioning his toughness. He tried to stay on the floor and help his team. Expect Hart to do something similar in Game 7, even if it means making his injury worse.
New York Knicks fans will be waiting for a definitive update on OG Anunoby and Josh Hart heading into Game 7. Both would play a crucial role in the outcome if they are healthy enough to play. Consider both questionable, at best, for Sunday's showdown.
The home team has won every game in the series, but throw everything out the window in Game 7. Anything can happen. Both team’s seasons are on the line. Tune in at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC to see if the Knicks can advance to the conference finals for the first time since 2000. It will certainly be worth the price of admission.