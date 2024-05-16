OG Anunoby's positive injury update may allow him to return at just the right moment
By Tyler Watts
The New York Knicks are overcoming every obstacle. Four rotation players have been unable to play with injuries and others are fighting through things. Nobody expected them to make it this far, but the Knicks are far from done. They are one victory away from the conference finals, but the franchise will need reinforcement if it plans on defeating the Celtics.
Pundits are already trying to diminish this run. The Knicks are without three starters and a fourth key part of their rotation. To keep winning on the biggest stage is a testament to this team. New York is dangerous because they play together and embody the identity of their head coach. They should only improve from here.
The Knicks will not have OG Anunoby for Game 6 against the Pacers, but there is optimism about his status after that. Here is a look at his injury and why his return could be perfectly timed.
OG Anunoby nearing a return from a hamstring injury
Anunoby suffered a hamstring injury on May 8 and will miss his fourth straight game on Friday night. The Knicks won the first two games of this series with OG in the lineup. His defense and floor spacing are massive, especially as the matchups get more difficult.
According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, Anunoby has progressed to doing on-court work, which may make him ready for the conference finals. The Knicks dominated Game 5 and just need to win one of their next two to advance. Assuming New York gets the job done, Anunoby could be returning at just the right time.
The Celtics will be heavy favorites in the next round. Boston had the best regular season record in the NBA and has dominated their way to the conference finals. They have arguably the best wing duo in the world, and the Knicks will need every defender they can get to stop the Celtics.
OG Anunoby is one of the best stoppers in the league. Head coach Tom Thibodeau could use him to guard Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, or Kristaps Porzingis (if he returns from his calf injury). The Knicks need that versatility, especially against the Celtics. Boston is loaded with top-end talent and keeping their offense in check will be key to winning the series.
The Knicks will be without Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson, and Bojan Bogdanovic. All three suffered season-ending injuries. Fans hope Anunoby returns. New York needs some positivity on the injury front. OG is doing everything he can to return. It is just a matter of waiting for the injury to heal.
Stay tuned for more concrete injury updates. OG Anunoby will not play in Game 6, but he may return for Game 7 if the Pacers can win on their home floor. If the New York Knicks take care of business, OG will likely play at some point in the conference finals. Will it be enough to boost the Knicks into a massive upset? A healthy Anunoby could change the series, so stay tuned to see how it all plays out.