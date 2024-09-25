Daily Knicks
Fansided

New York Knicks important preseason dates for 2024-25

Training camp opens next week!

By Jordanna Clark

New York Knicks, Josh Hart, Donte DiVincenzo
New York Knicks, Josh Hart, Donte DiVincenzo / Sarah Stier/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit

Was it three months or three years ago when the New York Knicks traded for Mikal Bridges? It feels like the latter. After a busy offseason, Knicks players are returning to the area for Media Day.

The start of the regular season is approaching, but we must make it past training camp and a few preseason games. New York walked away from the 2024 NBA Draft with four rookies, which makes the 2024 preseason far more exciting than years past. Who wouldn't want to see more of Tyler Kolek?

Important 2024-25 Knicks preseason dates

Monday, Sept. 30: Media Day

Tuesday, Oct. 1: Training camp opens

Sunday, Oct. 6: First preseason game at Charlotte (5 p.m. ET)

Wednesday, Oct. 9: First home preseason game versus Washington (7:30 p.m. ET)

Sunday, Oct. 13: Preseason game versus Minnesota (6 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Tuesday, Oct. 15: Preseason game versus Charlotte (7:30 p.m. ET)

Sunday, Oct. 21: Final roster set for opening day by 5 p.m. ET

Details about Knicks training camp

Earlier this summer, New York Post's Stefan Bondy reported that the Knicks would return to The Citadel in Charleston, S.C., for training camp. The tradition of going to Charleston for training camp began in the 1990s, and the Knicks brought it back last year.

Knicks full training camp roster

New York has an open roster spot entering training camp with three players on non-guaranteed deals.

Player name

Contract

Jalen Brunson

Standard

Mikal Bridges

Standard

OG Anunoby

Standard

Julius Randle

Standard

Mitchell Robinson

Standard

Miles McBride

Standard

Donte DiVincenzo

Standard

Josh Hart

Standard

Keita Bates-Diop

Standard

Precious Achiuwa

Standard

Cameron Payne

Standard

Jericho Sims

Standard

Tyler Kolek

Standard

Pacome Dadiet

Standard

Jacob Toppin

Two-way

Kevin McCullar Jr.

Two-way

Ariel Hukporti

Two-way

Landry Shamet

Non-guaranteed

Marcus Morris Sr.

Non-guaranteed

Chuma Okeke

Non-guaranteed

Knicks injuries entering preseason

Julius Randle is expected to be ready for the start of the season after undergoing shoulder surgery in April. Mitchell Robinson will be out until December or January after undergoing his second ankle surgery of the 2023-24 season in May.

Knicks preseason tickets

Tickets for New York's home preseason games are more expensive than those for other teams, but they are much cheaper than regular-season tickets. Tickets for the Knicks' first home preseason game start at $66 on Vivid Seats.

New York will play its first preseason game in Charlotte. Tickets are as low as $4 on Vivid Seats. Expect Knicks fans to flood Spectrum Center yet again, even though it's a preseason game.

Why did Celtics already have their Media Day?

Boston held its Media Day on Tuesday, and Denver will hold its Media Day on Thursday. The Celtics and Nuggets will play two preseason games in Abu Dhabi on Oct. 4 and 6, so they had to have their Media Days earlier than the other 28 teams.

Knicks opening night date and time

New York will travel to Boston on Tuesday, Oct. 22 for NBA Opening Night. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on TNT.

Next. 20 People who turned their backs on the Knicks. 20 People who turned their backs on the Knicks. dark

Home/Knicks News