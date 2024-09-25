New York Knicks important preseason dates for 2024-25
Was it three months or three years ago when the New York Knicks traded for Mikal Bridges? It feels like the latter. After a busy offseason, Knicks players are returning to the area for Media Day.
The start of the regular season is approaching, but we must make it past training camp and a few preseason games. New York walked away from the 2024 NBA Draft with four rookies, which makes the 2024 preseason far more exciting than years past. Who wouldn't want to see more of Tyler Kolek?
Important 2024-25 Knicks preseason dates
Monday, Sept. 30: Media Day
Tuesday, Oct. 1: Training camp opens
Sunday, Oct. 6: First preseason game at Charlotte (5 p.m. ET)
Wednesday, Oct. 9: First home preseason game versus Washington (7:30 p.m. ET)
Sunday, Oct. 13: Preseason game versus Minnesota (6 p.m. ET on ESPN)
Tuesday, Oct. 15: Preseason game versus Charlotte (7:30 p.m. ET)
Sunday, Oct. 21: Final roster set for opening day by 5 p.m. ET
Details about Knicks training camp
Earlier this summer, New York Post's Stefan Bondy reported that the Knicks would return to The Citadel in Charleston, S.C., for training camp. The tradition of going to Charleston for training camp began in the 1990s, and the Knicks brought it back last year.
Knicks full training camp roster
New York has an open roster spot entering training camp with three players on non-guaranteed deals.
Player name
Contract
Jalen Brunson
Standard
Mikal Bridges
Standard
OG Anunoby
Standard
Julius Randle
Standard
Mitchell Robinson
Standard
Miles McBride
Standard
Donte DiVincenzo
Standard
Josh Hart
Standard
Keita Bates-Diop
Standard
Precious Achiuwa
Standard
Cameron Payne
Standard
Jericho Sims
Standard
Tyler Kolek
Standard
Pacome Dadiet
Standard
Jacob Toppin
Two-way
Kevin McCullar Jr.
Two-way
Ariel Hukporti
Two-way
Landry Shamet
Non-guaranteed
Marcus Morris Sr.
Non-guaranteed
Chuma Okeke
Non-guaranteed
Knicks injuries entering preseason
Julius Randle is expected to be ready for the start of the season after undergoing shoulder surgery in April. Mitchell Robinson will be out until December or January after undergoing his second ankle surgery of the 2023-24 season in May.
Knicks preseason tickets
Tickets for New York's home preseason games are more expensive than those for other teams, but they are much cheaper than regular-season tickets. Tickets for the Knicks' first home preseason game start at $66 on Vivid Seats.
New York will play its first preseason game in Charlotte. Tickets are as low as $4 on Vivid Seats. Expect Knicks fans to flood Spectrum Center yet again, even though it's a preseason game.
Why did Celtics already have their Media Day?
Boston held its Media Day on Tuesday, and Denver will hold its Media Day on Thursday. The Celtics and Nuggets will play two preseason games in Abu Dhabi on Oct. 4 and 6, so they had to have their Media Days earlier than the other 28 teams.
Knicks opening night date and time
New York will travel to Boston on Tuesday, Oct. 22 for NBA Opening Night. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on TNT.