Knicks' worst-case injury scenario comes true before start of the season
Good news always seems to be followed by bad news for New York Knicks fans. Julius Randle is expected to be ready for the season's start after shoulder surgery in April. But New York will be down another starter for the season's first couple months.
Mitchell Robinson injured his ankle last December and had surgery. He didn't return until the end of the regular season, but he wasn't at 100 percent. He missed a game in the first round (thanks, Joel) and re-injured his ankle in the second round. He underwent his second ankle surgery of the season in May.
SNY's Ian Begley has provided injury updates on Robinson (and Randle) throughout the offseason. In August, he reported that Robinson would need "to clear several hurdles" to be ready for training camp. As if that news wasn't discouraging enough, Begley reported on Monday that Robinson won't be ready for the start of the season.
"The Knicks and Robinson don't want to rush the rehab process and is targeting a December/January return date, per sources. Robinson and the Knicks are being cautious and want to make sure he is 100 percent healthy before he gets back. New York is confident in the depth and versatility of the roster until Robinson returns."
Mitchell Robinson will miss first few months of Knicks season
The last sentence from Begley's paragraph above is interesting. Fans certainly aren't confident in "the depth and versatility of the roster."
New York lost Isaiah Hartenstein to Oklahoma City in free agency. Weeks later, the Knicks re-signed Precious Achiuwa to a one-year, six-million deal. Jericho Sims is the third-string center. Tom Thibodeau said last week that Julius Randle could play the five in small-ball lineups. New York recently signed Marcus Morris Sr. to a non-guaranteed deal.
The Knicks are contenders. Being without their starting center for the first several weeks of the season will be tough. New York is right to hold Robinson out until he's ready to return, but it won't be easy to stay afloat in his absence.
The season hasn't started yet, and New York already misses Hartenstein. If only the Knicks could've put forth a more competitive offer.
There seems to be a good chance that Morris Sr. could secure the final roster spot. New York needs frontcourt depth now more than ever. Hopefully, Achiuwa will start the season hot. It's the perfect opportunity for Sims to prove something to Thibodeau, as he'll likely begin the season in the rotation.
While the news certainly isn't what fans wanted to hear, the Knicks' next-man-up mentality served them well last season. Let's wait and see what New York has up its sleeve.