Nets fans' latest Mikal Bridges post-Knicks trade take is laughably bad
Nearly a month has passed since the New York Knicks and Nets shocked the NBA world by agreeing to a Mikal Bridges trade. New York added another Villanova Knick to the roster, and Brooklyn officially entered a rebuilding phase.
The dust settled on the deal. The draft, free agency frenzy and Summer League are in the rearview mirror. Nets fans have had plenty of time to process and accept the trade, and many have entered a delusional phase.
Brooklyn fans celebrated Jalen Wilson's Summer League MVP performance in Las Vegas. The second-year forward averaged 21.8 points and 4.6 rebounds, shooting 47% from the field and 55% from three. With not much else to look forward to, Nets fans are rightfully excited about Wilson's future, so much so that some wouldn't give him up for Bridges (which would never happen anyway).
Nets fans rank Jalen Wilson higher than Mikal Bridges after Summer League
If there's one thing Nets fans will do, it's overvalue their players. It wasn't too long ago when many said Bridges was the best player in New York. As thrilled as Knicks fans are to have him in Manhattan, no one would rank him higher than Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle, or OG Anunoby.
None of this is to say that Wilson won't have a breakout 2024-25 season. His playing time should increase from the 15.5 minutes per game he averaged last season. The 23-year-old's ascension at Summer League is a positive sign, but you can't put too much stock into what happens in Vegas. Just ask Brunson.
Some Brooklyn fans are anti-Mikal now that he's on the Knicks. Even though Sean Marks said Bridges didn't ask for a trade (or even know one was going to happen), some people still fault the forward for "pushing for a deal." Apparently, when your friends play across town, you're not allowed to speak or hang out with them.
It's a shame that the Knicks cashed in their assets for the wrong forward. Leon, you were supposed to get Wilson, not Bridges!