Knicks star Jalen Brunson is proof that poor Summer League doesn't define career
In 2018, Jalen Brunson was far from being one of the top players at Summer League in Las Vegas. The Mavericks' second-round pick (and current New York Knicks star) was coming off a stellar collegiate career at Villanova, but as an undersized guard, that didn't matter much in the NBA.
HoopsHype's Raul Barrigon examined how current NBA stars performed at Summer League. Brunson was far from the player he is now. He averaged 6.8 points, 4.4 assists, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game and shot 22.7% from the field. Those numbers are typical for a second-round pick but not for a future All-Star.
Brunson has openly said he sucked at Summer League. Every year when the Vegas event rolls around, he's reminded of his time in Nevada.
While Brunson struggled in 2018, Josh Hart thrived in his second year. The Lakers' 2017 first-round pick won Summer League MVP. If you looked at Summer League alone, you'd assume Hart would be a star, and Brunson would be out of the league. If Hart had it his way, that might be the case.
Jalen Brunson one of 7 All-Stars to not average double-digits at Summer League
Summer League doesn't indicate how a player's NBA career will pan out. Even if Brunson played significantly well in Vegas, no one still would've predicted he'd one day be an All-NBA player. When he signed with the Knicks two years ago, no one thought he'd even reach All-Star status.
Brunson's performance at Summer League is an outlier for players at his level, but it should still be encouraging for players who struggle in Vegas. Alex Sarr is a good example. On Tuesday, Sarr shot 0-for-15 from the field for zero points. The 2024 No. pick has looked like a bust for the Wizards, but it's way too early to write him off.
On the other hand, Tyler Kolek has impressed for the Knicks in Nevada. His playmaking abilities are encouraging, as he'll carry over this skill to his rookie season. He already looks like a true professional, which has something to do with the four years he spent in college.
So, while Summer League can give glimpses as to what a player can be, it doesn't tell the full story.