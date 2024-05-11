NBA insider confirms what Knicks fans didn't want to hear about OG Anunoby
Of the teams still alive in the playoffs, the New York Knicks have the most injured players. Julius Randle and Bojan Bogdanovic are out for the season, while Mitchell Robinson is most likely done, as he'll be out for at least six weeks. Jalen Brunson hurt his foot in Game 2, while OG Anunoby suffered a more severe injury to his hamstring.
The Knicks haven't stopped fighting. Josh Hart has turned into even more of a monster, already running a marathon (26.2 miles) through eight playoff games. He likely won't be subbed out in Game 3. The definition of "built different" is Hart. Especially with all of the injuries, it helps to have a player with Hart's engine.
The Knicks will need players like Hart more than ever, as Anunoby could miss the rest of the first-round series. On ESPN's NBA Countdown, Adrian Wojnarowski said the expectation is that Anunoby will miss at least both games in Indiana.
Woj says OG Anunoby will likely miss both games in Indiana (possibly more)
It doesn't help that the Knicks will have a quick turnaround after Game 3, with Game 4 on Sunday afternoon. The only time New York and Indiana will have more than a day off between games will be between Games 5 and 6 (two days of rest), which especially isn't ideal for a battered Knicks squad.
New York has a 2-0 lead over Indiana, but picking up two more wins with Anunoby out and Brunson hobbled won't be easy. Anunoby scored 28 points in 28 minutes in Game 2 and aggressively attacked the paint, a welcomed development. Unfortunately, he's sidelined indefinitely after the best postseason game of his career (in which he missed the entire fourth quarter).
Hopefully, Anunoby will be able to return in the semifinals. If not, hopefully, he hasn't played his last game in a Knicks uniform this season. If New York makes it to the Eastern Conference Finals, the team will need Anunoby.