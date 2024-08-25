Tom Thibodeau head coach history: Years coached, records, playoff wins and more
Tom Thibodeau thought his job with the New York Knicks was in jeopardy in the first half of the 2022-23 season, but things changed. The Knicks secured the No. 5 seed in the East and beat the Cavaliers in the first round of the playoffs.
Under Thibodeau's guidance, New York finished No. 2 in the conference this past season. Injuries threw the season off, but the Knicks beat the Sixers in the first round. The team's season ended in the second round for the second straight year.
Over the past year and a half, it has become increasingly clear that Thibodeau is the right coach for this Knicks squad. The players the front office has signed or traded for fit perfectly in his system.
The 66-year-old was rewarded with a three-year extension this summer. He isn't going anywhere.
How long has Tom Thibodeau been the Knicks' head coach?
On July 30, 2020, New York hired Thibodeau as its next head coach after a two-month search.
What's Tom Thibodeau's record with the Knicks?
Thibodeau has a 175-143 regular-season record with New York and a 14-15 playoff record.
What teams did Tom Thibodeau coach before the Knicks?
Thibodeau's coaching career began as an assistant with Minnesota in 1989. He also served as an assistant for San Antonio (1992-94), Philadelphia (1994-96), New York (1996-2003), Houston (2003-06), and Boston (2007-2010).
He received his first head coaching job in 2010 with the Bulls and was with Chicago through the 2014-15 season. Thibodeau spent the 2015-16 away from coaching but returned in 2016 when he was hired as Minnesota's head coach. The Timberwolves fired him midway through the 2018-19 season.
What was Tom Thibodeau's record with the Bulls?
Thibodeau posted a 255-139 regular-season record in Chicago and a 23-28 postseason record.
What was Tom Thibodeau's record with the Timberwolves?
Thibodeau had a 97-107 regular-season record with the Timberwolves and a 1-4 playoff record.
What's Tom Thibodeau's playoff record?
Thibodeau has a combined 38-47 postseason record.
How many times has Tom Thibodeau won NBA Coach of the Year?
Tom Thibodeau won his first NBA Coach of the Year award in 2011 after he led the Bulls to a 62-win season. In his first year in New York, he won the award for the second time after leading the Knicks back to the playoffs. A panel of ESPN experts predicted he'll win the award for a third time in 2025.