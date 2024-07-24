Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau agrees to three-year extension: Instant reaction
After the New York Knicks spent the first part of the offseason re-signing OG Anunoby and giving Jalen Brunson a four-year extension, it was Tom Thibodeau's turn to sign a new deal.
On Sunday, NBA insider Marc Stein reported that the belief at Summer League was a Thibodeau extension was coming soon (subscription required). On Wednesday afternoon, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski confirmed the head coach agreed to a three-year extension that goes through the 2027-28 season. The details of the extension haven't been released.
Tom Thibodeau agrees to three-year Knicks extension
Like many other current Knicks, Thibodeau was meant to be in New York. Leon Rose assembled the perfect Thibs roster, highlighted by Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, Donte DiVincenzo, OG Anunoby, and Mikal Bridges. All those players (plus more) have spoken highly about the head coach. Thibodeau even factored into Brunson's decision to sign a four-year deal with the Knicks in 2022, which changed the organization's trajectory.
Anunoby is the latest Knick to rave about Thibodeau, which makes sense, considering the wing was built in a lab to play for the 66-year-old. Beginning this season, Thibs will have the honor of coaching the best defensive wing duo in Anunoby and Bridges. If that doesn't make him smile, nothing will.
Outsiders often criticize Thibodeau for "running his players into the ground," but players like DiVincenzo have debunked that narrative. Look at how he's elevated the Knicks since he took over in 2020. Yes, he has flaws and can be too stubborn sometimes, but Thibodeau deserves his flowers, too. He's posted a 175-143 record during his first four seasons in New York.
He's still waiting to win his first championship as a head coach. If things work out like the front office hopes, Thibodeau will be the next coach to lead the Knicks to glory.