Ranking Knicks' top 4 offseason priorities after Jalen Brunson extension
New York Knicks fans have enjoyed quite the offseason. Except for losing Isaiah Hartenstein in free agency, there's been plenty to celebrate. The Knicks re-signed OG Anunoby, traded for Mikal Bridges, signed Jalen Brunson to a four-year extension, and signed Cam Payne.
There are still several things the front office needs to check off its to-do list, some of which will be a little out of their control. Now that the Brunson extension is over, it's time to shift attention toward what's to come.
4. Tom Thibodeau extension
Tom Thibodeau will undoubtedly get paid this summer. He's entering the final season of his contract and is expected to sign a deal worth $10 million annually.
The 66-year-old started his NBA coaching journey in 1989 when he joined Minnesota's staff as an assistant. Before the 2010-11 season, Thibodeau was named Chicago's head coach. He was with the Bulls for five seasons. In 2016-17, he was named the Timberwolves' head coach.
In 2020, Thibodeau became the Knicks' head coach. In his first season in New York, he was named NBA Coach of the Year. He's led the team to the postseason in three of the four seasons he's been at the helm. Thibodeau has a 175-143 record with the Knicks.
He's part of the reason Brunson signed with New York in 2022. There are a lot of misconceptions about Thibodeau in the NBA realm, but this Knicks squad loves him. Ask Donte DiVincenzo.
Like the New York players that found their way to the Knicks, Thibodeau's where he was always meant to be.