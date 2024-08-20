Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau regarded in unusually positive light in ESPN predictions
What is that? Tom Thibodeau praise? New York Knicks fans aren't used to that, and neither is Thibodeau.
The 2024-25 season is so close, yet still so far. The schedule is out, but there are still two months left until NBA Opening Night. To help pass the time, ESPN reporters, editors, and analysts ranked their top three choices for the league's six major awards (subscription required).
Suppose their predictions turn out to be true. In that case, Luka Doncic will win MVP, Reed Sheppard will win Rookie of the Year, Victor Wembanyama will win Defensive Player of the Year and Most Improved Player (which is admittedly confusing), Malik Monk will win Sixth Man of the Year, and Thibodeau will win Coach of the Year.
New York's head coach won the award in 2011 with Chicago and in 2021 after he led the Knicks back to the playoffs. His first season in New York went as well as expected, but New York finished out of range of the Play-In Tournament the following season. Fans called for Thibodeau's job. He thought he would be fired in the first half of the 2022-23 season, but the Knicks turned things around.
ESPN experts predict Knicks' Tom Thibodeau will win NBA Coach of the Year
Thibodeau signed an extension with New York this summer. There isn't a better coach for this Knicks squad than him. He now coaches the best defensive wing duo in the league. He's living his dream.
New York is coming off back-to-back playoff appearances. Last season, the team secured the No. 2 seed in the East with an injury-riddled roster. Thibs deserves some of the credit for that. He lives and breathes basketball. Jalen Brunson has said multiple times that there isn't a coach more prepared than Thibodeau.
Even after his accomplishments with the Knicks, it's odd to see Thibodeau praised. A few months ago, he was blamed for New York's injuries, even though none of them were a direct result of his leadership. That criticism stems from Derrick Rose's ACL tear, which people fault Thibodeau for.
Truth be told, Thibs could care less about what others say, just like he could care less about the Coach of the Year award. He only cares about winning, but the two things are tied together.