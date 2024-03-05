Knicks get timely reinforcement in wake of Jalen Brunson knee contusion
Jalen Brunson is listed as questionable for tonight's game in Atlanta.
The 2023-24 season flashed before the eyes of New York Knicks fans when Jalen Brunson went down with what appeared to be a non-contact injury on Sunday in Cleveland. It didn't look good, with the playoffs less than two months away.
Knicks fans breathed a sigh of relief when the team's PR reported that Brunson was questionable to return. It was a great sign that he wasn't ruled out immediately, although that did come shortly after.
New York pulled out an impressive win, and afterward, Tom Thibodeau said that X-rays came back negative on Brunson's ankle and that it was a knee contusion. He even said the point guard could play against Atlanta on Tuesday.
Brunson is listed as questionable for the game against the Hawks. Even if he can play, it wouldn't be a bad idea for him to take the night off. The last thing Knicks fans want to see is Brunson go down (again), especially against a team in the bottom half of the conference that is without Trae Young.
Knicks officially sign guard Shake Milton off buyout market
If Brunson can't play, Miles McBride will rise to the challenge like he did against the Cavaliers. The Knicks will also have a new face off the bench. Shake Milton officially cleared waivers after being bought out by the Pistons, paving the way for New York to sign him on Tuesday.
SNY's Ian Begley reported that Milton will be with the Knicks for Tuesday's game at MSG.
The 27-year-old guard spent time with the Pistons (four games) and the Timberwolves (38 games) this season. Before that, he spent his first five seasons in the league with the Sixers. In 2022-23, Milton averaged 8.4 points, 3.2 assists, and 2.5 rebounds per game, shooting 47.9% from the field and 37.8% from three.
Milton hasn't played since Feb. 22, so expect there to be an adjustment period. Knowing Thibodeau, he'll play Milton 40+ minutes tonight! Just kidding (hopefully).