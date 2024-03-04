Basketball gods miraculously on Knicks' side with Jalen Brunson injury update
Jalen Brunson gave Knicks fans a major scare.
The New York Knicks were already at a disadvantage on Sunday, even with Donovan Mitchell out for the Cavaliers. A battered Knicks squad was on the road against one of the hottest teams in the East, but at least they had Jalen Brunson.
That thought was short-lived, as Brunson went down with a knee injury less than a minute into the game. He went up for a jump shot, and his lower body contorted in pain midair. Even with help, he struggled to get off the court. Fans immediately spiraled, thinking their star point guard would be out for the rest of the season.
New York's PR reported that Brunson was questionable to return, giving fans a huge relief. It was later reported that he would be out, but at least there was hope that his injury wasn't as serious as it looked.
After the Knicks pulled out a gutsy win, Tom Thibodeau said Brunson had a left knee contusion and that X-rays were negative. He even said that there was a chance Brunson would be good to go for Tuesday's game against the Hawks.
"I guess [it’s possible that he plays Tuesday against the Hawks]. It’s a knee contusion and everything was negative so we’ll see where he is [Monday]."- Tom Thibodeau, via New York Post
Tom Thibodeau says there's chance Jalen Brunson will play on Tuesday
What initially looked like a non-contact, season-ending injury turned into a left knee contusion resulting from Brunson knocking knees with Isaiah Hartenstein. It seemed as if the basketball gods had once again turned against the Knicks, but instead, they pulled out a miracle.
Donte DiVincenzo said that Brunson told him he was fine, but even then, it wouldn't be a bad idea to have the point guard sit on Tuesday. At this point, it'd be better to be safe than sorry, especially considering the Hawks will be without an injured Trae Young. Miles McBride put together a solid game against the Cavaliers, finishing with 16 points (4-of-9 from three) and five assists in 47 minutes. Once Brunson went out, McBride didn't leave the game.
What matters is that there's hope, and not just for Brunson. Julius Randle, OG Anunoby, and Mitchell Robinson all traveled to Cleveland. That trio is nearing a return, although it hasn't been specified exactly when they'll return. It's already been said a million times, but if this Knicks squad can get healthy in time for the playoffs, watch out!