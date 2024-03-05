Is Jalen Brunson playing tonight? Latest injury update for Knicks vs Hawks March 5
Jalen Brunson suffered a left knee contusion on Sunday.
The fact there's speculation about whether or not New York Knicks star point guard Jalen Brunson will play on Tuesday is a miracle in itself. What looked like a season-ending injury resulted in negative X-rays and a left knee contusion.
In the first minute of Sunday's game, Brunson went up for a jumper, and his lower body twitched in pain. He went down and struggled to get up and off the court, even with assistance. Knicks fans watched in horror, but luckily, that horror didn't last for too long. Brunson was listed as questionable to return. Even though he was listed as out shortly after that, fans were hopeful.
After New York's win, Tom Thibodeau said there was a chance Brunson would be able to play against the Hawks on Tuesday. Brunson and the Knicks, who have already been without three starters, avoided a disaster.
Jalen Brunson's status for tonight's game vs. Hawks
Jalen Brunson (left knee contusion) is listed as questionable.
UPDATE: Jalen Brunson is out.
Shake Milton's status for tonight's game vs. Hawks
On Monday, Shake Milton officially cleared waivers. He plans to sign with New York, but it hasn't been made official.
UPDATE: On Tuesday morning, the Shake Milton signing became official. SNY's Ian Begley reported he'll be with the team tonight.
Trae Young's status for tonight's game vs. Knicks
Trae Young (finger) is out. He underwent surgery last week and is expected to be re-evaluated in three weeks.
Knicks injury report
Jalen Brunson (left knee contusion) is questionable. Julius Randle (shoulder), OG Anunoby (elbow), and Mitchell Robinson (ankle) are out.
UPDATE: Jalen Brunson is out.
Hawks injury report
Trae Young (finger) and Onyeka Okongwu (toe) are out. Kobe Bufkin (toe) is questionable.
Projected starting lineups tonight
New York: Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, Josh Hart, Precious Achiuwa, Isaiah Hartenstein
Atlanta: Dejounte Murray, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Saddiq Bey, Jalen Johnson, Clint Capela
New York's next five opponents
The Knicks will play three more games at MGS before going on a three-game road trip out West.
March 8 vs. Orlando
March 10 vs. Philadelphia
March 12 vs. Philadelphia
March 14 at Portland
March 16 at Sacramento