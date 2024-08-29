Knicks rival snags best remaining unrestricted free agent left on the market
At this point in the offseason, the top free agents are long off the board. A few weeks ago, the Suns snagged one of the best remaining free agents to a one-year deal when they signed Tyus Jones, who the New York Knicks were interested in. On Wednesday, another team made a free-agency splash.
Lonnie Walker spent the 2023-24 season with the Nets. He averaged 9.7 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game (58 contests), shooting 42.3% from the field and 38.4% from three. The 25-year-old stayed on the market longer than people thought he would, including himself.
Nearly two months after free agency began, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Walker agreed to a one-year deal with the Celtics. It's an Exhibit 10 contract, meaning it's non-guaranteed, and he could be gone before the season starts.
It's a great opportunity for the guard to prove himself with the reigning NBA champions. If it's a good fit, Boston will be better off. The Celtics retained most of their championship roster and now add Walker to the mix.
New York Knicks rival signs guard Lonnie Walker to Exhibit 10 deal
Is Walker the remaining piece the Celtics need to guarantee them another championship? No. Could he play a key role in Boston's quest to repeat if he hangs around? Yes. Remember the Lonnie Walker IV game when he was with the Lakers?
He can potentially be a solid fit in Boston's second unit. As the Celtics know, depth is critical during a postseason run.
Training camp and preseason will be huge for the guard as he could be waived and play for the Celtics' G League affiliate in Maine. Walker isn't thinking that far, though. His sights are set on suiting up for the best team in the league. Maybe he'll be in Boston on opening night when New York comes to town.