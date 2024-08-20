Free agent target considered Knicks offer, but NY couldn't give him what he wanted
The New York Knicks signing Cam Payne to a one-year deal was unexpected, but that doesn't mean it was a bad move. He won't start the season in Tom Thibodeau's rotation, but point guard depth is needed after the Knicks included Immanuel Quickley in the OG Anunoby trade.
Not long after Payne and New York agreed to a deal, Tyus Jones agreed to sign a one-year deal with Phoenix. Payne signed for $3.1 million and Jones signed for $3.3 million. Some Knicks fans were confused about why the front office signed Payne over Jones, but it wasn't up to New York.
Before he was traded to the Wizards last offseason, Jones built a reputation as the best backup point guard in the league. In his first full season as a starter, he averaged a career-high 12 points and 7.3 assists per game, shooting 48.9% from the field and 41.4% from three.
Washington opted to not trade Jones before the 2024 deadline, and the belief was that the Wizards would re-sign the point guard. However, he stayed on the free-agent market longer than expected before he ultimately signed with the Suns.
Tyus Jones considered Knicks' free agent offer before signing with Suns
In Ian Begley's latest SNY mailbag, he provided insight into Jones' free agency. He reported that Jones considered New York's offer, but he isn't sure how much of a priority he was for the Knicks. New York offered a two-year deal worth about $10 million. Begley added that there was "at least one other offer on the table worth significantly more than the Knicks' proposal."
So, why did Jones sign a one-year deal worth $3.3 million? As Begley noted, the point guard has the opportunity to start for a contending team. Phoenix needed another playmaker and got an excellent option for cheap.
If Jones were in New York, he wouldn't be the starter unless Jalen Brunson was injured. There'd be no guarantee he'd play regular minutes. Jones can up his value with the Suns and sign a larger deal with a team next offseason.
The Knicks are better positioned than the Suns, but that isn't what Jones was looking for.