Knicks fans question Tyus Jones-Suns signing after New York's previous interest
Tyus Jones is one of the point guards the New York Knicks registered interest in before they signed Cam Payne to a one-year, $3.1 million deal. After the Wizards didn't trade Jones before the 2024 deadline, the assumption was Washington would re-sign him rather than let him walk for nothing in free agency, which proved untrue.
On Saturday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the 28-year-old signed a one-year, $3.3 million deal with the Suns. For a team that entered the offseason extremely limited in the moves it could make, Phoenix has done well. Jones is a steal for that price.
In Memphis, Jones was the best backup point guard in the league. When Ja Morant missed time with injuries, Jones kept the Grizzlies competitive. The Wizards acquired Jones last summer, and he averaged a career-high 12 points, 7.3 assists, and 2.7 rebounds per game, shooting 48.9% from the field and 41.4% from three.
Because of his numbers and the price Phoenix paid for Jones, some New York fans are wondering why the front office didn't sign him over Payne.
Suns sign Tyus Jones to one-year, $3.3 million deal
Jones released a statement explaining why he signed with the Suns:
"My agent [Bradbury] walked me and my family through multiple free agent offers and sign-and-trade proposals at a number of different financial levels, but the Suns' opportunity is where I can best maximize my value for a return to free agency next year as well as give myself a chance to be part of what I think will be a special team and season."
After not getting paid this offseason, Jones believes he's put himself in the best position to get a bag next summer. He should play meaningful minutes with Phoenix, as the team has struggled without a true point guard.
On July 15 (after the Knicks signed Payne), SNY's Ian Begley reported that New York expressed interest in Jones, but several other teams were also interested. Begley added that other teams could offer more than New York, but Phoenix got by with giving Jones slightly more than the Knicks gave Payne.
Begley previously noted that New York was intrigued by Payne's playoff experience. He's played in 58 postseason games, while Jones has played in 27. The Knicks weren't in desperate need of another ballhandler, especially after drafting Tyler Kolek, but depth is key. New York never adjusted to losing Immanuel Quickley last season.
If the Knicks had negotiated with Jones' agent before they signed Payne, maybe his camp asked for more money than New York gave Payne. Phoenix could not offer Jones a sizable contract, so he settled for the minimum. Playing with the Suns gives Jones a better opportunity to up his value before he enters free agency again next summer.
No, the Knicks didn't "lose out" on Jones. Is he a better player than Payne? Absolutely, but Jones' situation is different than Payne's.