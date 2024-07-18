Knicks News: Tyler Kolek's game-winner, insider's Julius Randle perspective
On Wednesday, the New York Knicks' Summer League squad picked up their first win in Las Vegas. So far, Tyler Kolek has impressed more than any other rookie, and that trend continued against the Kings.
The guard scored the game-winning and-1 lay-up with 2.4 seconds left in regulation. Kolek finished with 21 points (6-of-14 from the field), eight assists, four rebounds, and two steals in 32 minutes.
The 23-year-old guard signed a deal with New York that'll give him $6.6 million in guaranteed money, an NBA record for a second-round pick. It's still early, but it seems Kolek will play meaningful minutes for the Knicks in 2024-25.
In other news, Julius Randle will be eligible to sign an extension on Aug. 3. If he doesn't, he'll enter what will likely be the final season of his current contract as he has a player option in 2025-26. There's been a lot of speculation about whether he and the Knicks will agree on a new deal. Several mock trades have floated around that involve Randle leaving.
In Ian Begley's latest mailbag for SNY, he answered questions about Randle's future. Begley said he doesn't know exactly what the front office thinks, but this is his outlook on the situation.
"This is my read on Julius Randle at the moment: He is excited about this Knicks team and believes they can make a run. He’s looking forward to being back, healthy, with this group. He thinks things can be special with Mikal Bridges. Also, his rehab from shoulder surgery is going incredibly well at the moment."- Ian Begley, via SNY
More Knicks news
- NBA insider Marc Stein reported that Mikal Bridges is expected to follow in Jalen Brunson's footsteps and sign a team-friendly extension (subscription required). Bridges will be eligible to do so on Oct. 1.
- Dennis Scott, who played 15 games for the Knicks in 1998-99, said Brunson's extension "messed up the game."
- Several former Knicks are still on the free-agent market, including Precious Achiuwa.
NBA news
- In Wednesday's exhibition game, Team USA men's basketball team beat Serbia 105-79. They'll travel to London for two more exhibition games before the 2024 Paris Olympics.
- The Athletic's Shams Charania and Eric Nehm reported that Khris Middleton underwent arthroscopic surgeries on both ankles (subscription required). The Bucks forward is expected to be ready for the start of the 2024-25 season.
- On Tuesday, Milwaukee signed free-agent guard Gary Trent Jr. to a one-year deal.
- Patrick Beverley announced that he agreed to a two-year, $4 million deal with Hapoel Tel Aviv BC. The Pistons and Rockets offered Beverley veterans minimum deals.