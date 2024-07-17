Knicks-Julius Randle disrespect reaches a whole new level in mock trade idea
Disrespecting the New York Knicks is a common theme. When they didn't land Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in 2019 (and instead signed Julius Randle), they were clowned. The same happened when Jalen Brunson signed a four-year deal in 2022 free agency. Those two scenarios changed New York's trajectory.
Brunson rightfully gets a lot of credit for transforming the Knicks as their star point guard, but sometimes, Randle's contribution is forgotten. Like Brunson, he wasn't a star when he signed with New York. Since 2019, the forward has been named an All-Star thrice and has made two All-NBA teams. If he hadn't gotten hurt this past season, he might be a three-time All-NBA player.
In 2023-24, Randle played 45 games before dislocating his shoulder in game 46. He fought for a couple of months to return in time for the playoffs but ultimately had to have surgery.
Without Randle, the Knicks stayed afloat. They secured the No. 2 seed in the East and made it to Game 7 of the second round before they were eliminated. Some have mistakenly said those feats happened because Randle was "out of the way," which couldn't be more wrong.
On Aug. 3, the star forward will be eligible to sign an extension. If he doesn't before the season starts, he'll enter the last year of his current contract. In light of that, several Randle mock trades have floated around on the Internet, including one from Heavy Sports.
Knicks trade Julius Randle to Clippers for measly return in mock proposal
In the trade proposed by Sean Deveney, New York sends Randle to the Clippers for Ivica Zubac and PJ Tucker.
Yes, that's actually the proposed trade. Deveney didn't mention picks, but for this to be one percent realistic, LA would have to send something more to New York.
Deveney argued that the Knicks need a center, which is true. Maybe New York is monitoring Zubac, but his arrival shouldn't come at Randle's expense.
What's most bizarre is that Deveney said Randle's contract will make it hard to trade him. He'll make $28.9 million in 2024-25 and has a $30.9 million player option in 2025-26. Are we acting like that's bad value for a player of Randle's caliber? Like several other current Knicks, his contract is good value.
The most New York can offer Randle in extension negotiations is a four-year deal worth $181.5 million. He took a pay cut when he signed a four-year, $117 extension in 2021. Maybe he'll be willing to take another pay cut, or perhaps he'll want all $181.5 million. Jalen Brunson's massive discount will give the Knicks more financial flexibility with Randle.
If Randle signs an extension later this summer, that'll be a win. If he doesn't, don't think for a second that the front office will "offload" his "bad" contract for Zubac and Tucker. Leon Rose knows better.