6 Former Knicks who are still waiting for their next chance in free agency
The New York Knicks had a big victory (and loss) in the 2024 free-agency frenzy. OG Anunoby re-signed to a five-year deal before free agency officially began, and Isaiah Hartenstein left New York to sign a three-year contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
The front office could still make a late free agency splash for a backup center after losing Hartenstein. Other than that, the Knicks should stay quiet after a busy start to the offseason.
There are several former New York players still on the free agency market, including six who played key roles during their time with the Knicks. One of them could be back in orange and blue for the 2024-25 season.
6 former prominent Knicks who are still unsigned 2024 free agents
Danilo Gallinari
New York selected Danilo Gallinari with the No. 6 pick in the 2008 NBA Draft. Right after the season began, it was announced that he'd miss most of the season with a back injury. He returned to the court in mid-January and finished his rookie season with 28 games played.
In his second season, Gallinari averaged 15.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 42.3% from the field and 38.1% from three. He started in 74 of the 81 games he played. He began his third season in New York but ended it in Denver after being part of the infamous Carmelo Anthony trade.
Gallinari has played for the Knicks, Nuggets, Clippers, Thunder, Hawks, Wizards, Pistons, and Bucks. He signed a two-year deal with the Celtics in 2022 but tore his ACL competing for the Italian national team that summer. Gallinari didn't suit up for Boston. This past season alone, he played for Washington (26 games), Detroit (6 games), and Milwaukee (17 games).
The 35-year-old could sign with a team closer to the start of the season.