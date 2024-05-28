Knicks News: Positive OG Anunoby free agency report, 2024 draft prediction
In a month, fans will learn if OG Anunoby and Isaiah Hartenstein will stay with the New York Knicks. Anunoby has a player option he's expected to decline to enter free agency and Hartenstein will be an unrestricted free agent.
Both players will have other interested suitors, especially Anunoby. SNY's Ian Begley reported that the Sixers view the wing as a target. Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that if Philadelphia doesn't get Paul George (its top target), the Sixers could shift their attention toward Anunoby and LeBron James (subscription required).
Last week, Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer reported that the belief at the NBA Draft Combine was that Anunoby would decline his option and consider deals from other teams. It makes sense why that may worry Knicks fans, but it isn't unusual.
The good news is that New York wants to keep Anunoby; otherwise, the front office wouldn't have traded RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley to Toronto. On Sunday, The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor reported that the Knicks are "expected" to sign Anunoby to a new deal. He's a CAA client represented by Sam Rose, Leon Rose's son. Anything can happen in the NBA, but there's a good chance Anunoby will be back in New York.
In other Knicks news, the team has two first-round picks (Nos. 24 and 25) in the 2024 NBA Draft. New York Post's Brian Lewis predicted the Knicks will select forward Tyler Smith (G League Ignite) and center Kel'el Ware (Indiana) back-to-back. The front office could trade one (or both) of their first-round picks for a star or take a flier on a player/s who could be a key piece of the future.
NBA news
- NBA legend Bill Walton passed away on Monday after a battle with cancer. He was 71. Walton was the 1978 NBA MVP and won two titles (Portland and Boston).
- Anthony Edwards said he still doesn't "feel" like the Mavericks can beat the Timberwolves in the Eastern Conference Finals. Dallas has a 3-0 lead and could clinch an NBA Finals spot on Tuesday.