B/R lists Knicks as possible landing spot for controversial 2024 draft prospect
The New York Knicks currently have two first-round picks (Nos. 24 and 25) and one second-round pick (No. 38) in the 2024 NBA Draft. Whether they still have those picks or not entering the draft will be up to the front office.
Last year, the Knicks didn't have a pick after they sent it to the Trail Blazers for Josh Hart. In 2022, New York only had a second-round pick, which it used to select Trevor Keels, who was included in a G League trade before the 2023-24 season.
The 2024 draft class isn't as stacked as previous ones, but the Knicks could still find a diamond in the rough. Or, they could package at least one of their picks in a trade for a star. The next few weeks will be telling.
There's been a lot of talk about one prospect in particular. Bronny James entered the draft (while maintaining eligibility) and entered the transfer portal. It's now clear that he'll stay in the draft. Although it initially seemed he may not be drafted, there's a high chance he'll at least be a second-round pick. Even a team with a first-round pick could draft Bronny with the hopes of getting LeBron, too.
Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey ranked the top six landing spots for Bronny. Guess who came in at No. 3 with their No. 38 pick? The Knicks.
Bleacher Report lists Knicks as landing spot for Bronny James
Bailey's list is Utah (No. 6), Miami (No. 5), Indiana (No. 4), New York (No. 3), Philadelphia (No. 2), and Los Angeles (No. 1).
Bronny's been compared to Miles McBride, who is coming off his best season with the Knicks, so it makes sense why Bailey would list New York as a potential destination. He could thrive under Tom Thibodeau, but he likely would spend the majority of his first couple of seasons in Westchester. Rich Paul said he doesn't want Bronny to sign a two-way contract.
Paul and the Knicks were recently at odds, but the Klutch Sports CEO and Leon Rose reportedly met to mend their relationship. Even then, if New York did draft Bronny, the organization likely would do what they think is best, not what Paul (or even LeBron) thinks.
Even though Bronny has received a lot of flak because of who his father is, he could have a successful career in the NBA. He already carries a lot of weight because of his last name, and that pressure will increase as he takes the first steps in his professional journey. Hopefully, whichever team drafts him does so because they believe in Bronny, not because they want LeBron.