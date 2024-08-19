Knicks News: Olympics star signs with division rival, free agent center audition
Since the 2024 Paris Olympics, there's been a lot of chatter about Guerschon Yabusele's future. The French forward took the world stage by storm and played a significant role in France's silver medal finish.
Yabusele was signed with Real Madrid for another season and had a $2.5 million buyout. One of the New York Knicks' division rivals was interested enough to pay that price and sign the 28-year-old to a one-year, $2.1 million deal. Yabusele is a Sixer.
The forward last played in the NBA in 2018-19. He played 41 games with the Celtics and averaged 2.3 points and 1.3 rebounds per contest. He also spent the 2017-18 season in Boston.
In other news, NBA insider Marc Stein reported that the Knicks "auditioned" free agent center Omer Yurtseven (subscription required) and other players but did not sign anyone. New York still has an open roster spot.
Yurtseven spent his first two seasons in the NBA in Miami. The Heat didn't extend him a qualifying offer last offseason, so he was a free agent. He signed with the Jazz. In 2023-24, he averaged 4.6 points and 4.3 rebounds per game in 48 contests (12 starts).
New York's current center depth chart is Mitchell Robinson, Precious Achiuwa, and Jericho Sims. The latter's 2024-25 contract became fully guaranteed last week.
More Knicks news
- New York's director of International and Pro, Makhtar Ndiaye, scouting took a job in Dallas' front office. He joined the Knicks in 2015-16. SNY's Ian Begley reported that Ndiaye played a "pivotal role" in the OG Anunoby and Donte DiVincenzo deals.
- At Fanatics Fest NYC, Walt Frazier said he sees similarities between the current Knicks and the two championship squads.
NBA news
- Marc Stein reported that Steph Curry is expected to sign an extension with the Warriors, but it's unclear when it will happen.
- Stein also reported that Steve Kerr isn't "expected" to keep his USA men's basketball head coach role after the 2024 Olympics. Erik Spoelstra or Tyronn Lue will be Kerr's replacement.
- The 2024-25 NBA schedule was released last Thursday. Here's a full schedule breakdown for all 30 teams.