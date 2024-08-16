Olympic silver medalist dubbed 'last-resort option' in 2025 for Knicks frontcourt
For a team that's had as good of a summer as the New York Knicks, they have a weakness that could throw a wrench in the 2024-25 season. Isaiah Hartenstein's departure wasn't surprising, but it set New York a few steps back.
After a month of trade rumors, the Knicks re-signed Precious Achiuwa to a one-year, six-million deal. As necessary of a move as that was, there are still questions regarding the team's depth at center.
Mitchell Robinson is the starting center again. There aren't questions about how he'll do in the role he's comfortable with, but plenty of questions about his injury history. Hartenstein took over the starting job last December after Robinson injured his ankle and had surgery.
You never know when an injury will throw a season off, but it's best to prepare as well as possible. Achiuwa will be the backup center and Jericho Sims will be the third-string center. If Robinson gets hurt, Sims will likely step into the rotation. There are reasons to be concerned about Achiuwa as a starter and Sims as the backup, especially for a contending team.
John Hollinger labels Mathias Lessort as "last-resort option" for Knicks
New York didn't have a current player on the roster compete in the 2024 Paris Olympics, but the Knicks do own the rights to forward Mathias Lessort after a 2020 draft night trade. SNY's Ian Begley previously reported that the front office considered Lessort as a depth option this summer but that the two sides could not find "common ground."
In his latest piece, John Hollinger of The Athletic floated Lessort as a potential option for New York in 2025 (subscription required):
"Lessort can’t shoot, however, and at 6-9 is undersized to play the middle at the NBA level. He turns 29 in September and could be a last-resort option for New York next offseason if the Knicks can’t fill their backup center hole."
The soon-to-be 29-year-old is signed to play with Panathinaikos in 2024-25, which is why Hollinger looked ahead to next summer. If Lessort impresses this coming season, maybe he'll still be on New York's radar in 2025. Hopefully, things won't come to that.
Lessort averaged 7.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.5 assists for France in 13.6 minutes per game at the Olympics with a 65.2% true shooting percentage. Shooting is a weakness for him, but that's not a significant issue for a backup center who plays for Tom Thibodeau.
The Knicks still have an open roster spot. Lessort didn't get it, so who will?