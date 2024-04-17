Knicks News: Mitchell Robinson gives positive injury update with playoffs looming
Mitchell Robinson missed the second half of New York's regular-season finale.
The New York Knicks haven't had much injury luck in 2023-24. Mitchell Robinson underwent ankle surgery in December (but returned in March), Julius Randle dislocated his shoulder in January, OG Anunoby underwent elbow surgery in February (but returned in March), and Isaiah Hartenstein has dealt with a nagging Achilles injury.
On Sunday, fans dealt with another injury scare. Robinson didn't play in the second half of the Knicks' overtime win against the Bulls. When Thibodeau was asked about Robinson's status, the head coach said all he knew was that the center was unavailable.
The good news is that Robinson participated fully in Tuesday's practice, and he said his ankle is feeling good.
Robinson dominated in New York's first-round series last year against Cleveland. He'll be coming off the bench this year, as Hartenstein has kept the starting center spot. Even though the Knicks have suffered several injury setbacks, they did get lucky that Robinson returned this season.
Having him come off the bench will be a big boost for New York, as the team will have to find a way to contain Joel Embiid or Bam Adebayo.
More Knicks news
- Jalen Brunson was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week after he averaged 38.5 points and 7.5 assists per game on 50% shooting from the field. The point guard was awarded the honor four times during the regular season.
- Kendrick Perkins revealed how he voted in the end-of-season awards, and Knicks fans will love it.
- On Monday, former Knicks forward RJ Barrett talked about OG Anunoby in his Raptors exit interview.
NBA news
- On Tuesday, ESPN reported that Milwaukee expects to be without Giannis Antetokounmpo for the start of the team's first-round series against Indiana. Antetokounmpo is dealing with a calf strain and last played on April 9. He missed a couple of games of the Bucks' first-round series against the Heat last year, which Milwaukee lost.
- BYU hired Phoenix associate head coach Kevin Young to lead its men's basketball program. Mark Pope previously served as BYU's coach but left for Kentucky after John Calipari went to Arkansas.