Knicks News: Legend speaks truth about title aspirations, open roster spot
Now that the 2024 Paris Olympics are over, it's almost time for the NBA and New York Knicks to return. The full preseason schedule isn't out yet, but fans know a few games thanks to the Timberwolves and Wizards releasing their schedules.
Fans can't wait for basketball to return, especially after this offseason. New York upgraded its roster but took a hit when Isaiah Hartenstein left for Oklahoma City. Even with that loss, the Knicks are true contenders.
On the "All The Smoke" podcast with Rachel Nichols, Carmelo Anthony talked about the 2024-25 Knicks. Melo said he can't guarantee that New York will win the title but that the team is "right up there" with the Celtics and Sixers. He said the only team in the East the Knicks are worried about is the Celtics.
The New York and Boston matchups should be among the best on the NBA calendar. Maybe the NBA will send the Knicks to TD Garden for opening night.
In other Knicks news, there's still an open roster spot. SNY's Ian Begley reported that New York considered officially signing French center Mathias Lessort. The Knicks own his draft rights after a 2020 draft night trade. Here's what Begley wrote:
"Did the Knicks consider Lessort as they were searching for depth on the front line earlier this offseason? They did. New York inquired about Lessort’s interest in signing but the player and team were unable to find common ground. The Knicks still have an open spot on their 15-man roster."
Stay tuned to see who New York signs to its final roster spot!
More Knicks news
- Jalen Brunson couldn't believe that a tweet about Noah Lyles dissing Anthony Edwards was real.
- Another member of the Knicks' staff left New York for an opportunity in Texas. Earlier this summer, Johnnie Bryant joined Kenny Atkinson's staff in Cleveland.
NBA news
- French forward Guerschon Yabusele wants to return to the NBA. The 28-year-old has one more year on his contract with Real Madrid. NBA insider Marc Stein reported that the buyout is $2.5 million. Evan Fournier advocated for Yabusele's return to the league.
- Jake Fischer reported on the "No Cap Room" podcast that Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga wants a full max contract extension.
- Jayson Tatum said that he hasn't made a decision about his 2028 Olympics status after playing a limited role this summer.