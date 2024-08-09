Key member of Knicks staff leaves New York for prime G League opportunity
Johnnie Bryant isn't the only member of the New York Knicks coaching staff to leave this summer. The associated head coach left for the same position with the Cavaliers after he was considered for Cleveland's head coach vacancy. Next season, Tom Thibodeau will be without his right-hand man and Scott King, the player development coach and challenge guru.
King started with the Knicks in 2019 as an assistant video coordinator. He worked his way up the ranks during his six years in New York and will soon embark on his biggest challenge.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the 32-year-old will be the head coach of the Spurs' G League affiliate (Austin Spurs). It's King's second G League job, as he worked in basketball operations for the Fort Wayne Mad Ants in 2017-18.
Knicks player development coach leaves to coach Spurs G League team
You might remember King from his Feb. 2022 altercation with Julius Randle. King, who was an assistant video coordinator, tried to show Randle something on his laptop. Randle slapped the computer, and King responded with words of his own. Randle walked back over to King, and the two were separated. The issue was resolved.
More importantly, King was the person who gave Thibodeau the green light on whether to challenge a call. New York Post's Brian Lewis outlined how crucial King was to the Knicks this past season:
"They led the league in both total challenges (8) and successful challenges (6) during the first round of the playoffs, saving an estimated 7.88 points in six games against the 76ers, a series that saw them outscore Philadelphia just 650-649."
New York hired Maurice Cheeks as an assistant coach this summer before Bryant left, and the organization will now have to replace King, too. Challenges have become much more critical in today's NBA.
Even though King's work went mostly unnoticed by fans, the void he'll leave behind won't go unnoticed. Best of luck to him in Texas. Maybe one day he'll get an NBA head coach opportunity and fans will see him back on the sideline at MSG in a different capacity.