Knicks News: Josh Hart on recruiting division rival, fans panic about OG Anunoby
Never change, Josh.
The New York Knicks are Villanova's NBA team. Literally. Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, and Donte DiVincenzo (we miss you, Ryan) are a three-headed Wildcat monster. Individually, that trio is having the best seasons of their careers.
Hart's tried to "recruit" Mikal Bridges to the Knicks several times, although the decision isn't up to the Nets wing. He's under contract through the 2025-26 season. If Brooklyn decides to trade Bridges, you can bet it won't be to its most hated rival.
A few weeks ago, Hart tried to recruit another Wildcat to NYC. Charlotte bought out Kyle Lowry after he was part of the Heat-Hornets Terry Rozier trade. Lowry was free to sign with any interested team of his choosing. If you thought Hart would pass that opportunity up, think again.
Hart might have recruited Lowry so he wouldn't have to worry about competing against him in a game.
"As a friend, you love to see the success that he's had in the league and the longevity that he's had in the league," Hart said. As an opponent, however, "you hate playing against someone like that."- Josh Hart, via CBS Sports
Lowry returned to Philadelphia, where he's part of a Sixers team trying to stay afloat without Joel Embiid. Philadelphia currently sits in Play-In Tournament range.
In other news, OG Anunoby missed Monday's game against the Warriors for injury management. In the past two games he's played (Portland and Sacramento), it's evident his elbow was bothering him.
Knicks fans were already worried that the team wasn't making a deeper issue public, so when ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported he'd miss more than one game, fans began to panic. Ahead of Monday's contest, Tom Thibodeau gave a brief update on Anunoby:
There's no timeline for Anunoby's return, but at least the MRI didn't show serious damage.
More Knicks news
- Jalen Brunson is the Eastern Conference Player of the Week (March 11-17). During that span, he averaged 35.7 points and 5.0 assists per game.
- On Instagram, Mitchell Robinson said he prefers to come off the bench when he returns.
- Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz listed a dream trade target for all 30 NBA teams. Swartz's pick for New York should no longer be as high of a priority.
NBA news
- LeBron James and JJ Redick have teamed up to start a podcast, "Mind the Game." The first episode will be released on Tuesday morning.
- The Cavaliers signed former Knicks forward Marcus Morris Sr. to a 10-day contract. He played in 37 games for the Sixers this season before being traded to the Spurs before the deadline.