Mitchell Robinson answers the question Knicks fans have been debating
Mitch is still on track to return this season.
New York Knicks fans haven't forgotten about Mitchell Robinson. He's been out since early December after undergoing ankle surgery. It was first reported he'd miss the remainder of the season, but he's expected to be back in time for the playoffs.
Robinson's absence has been felt, but the Knicks haven't missed their starting center too much, thanks to Isaiah Hartenstein. He's averaging 7.4 points and 9.9 rebounds per game as a starter. He's set himself up for a nice payday over the summer when he'll be an unrestricted free agent.
After it was reported Robinson could return, fans wondered if it'd be best for the team if he came off the bench so that Hartenstein could stay in the starting lineup. Considering Robinson's recovering from a lower-body injury, it wouldn't be a bad idea for him to at least come off the bench for a few games to re-acclimate himself.
If that's the route the Knicks want to take, Robinson is open to it. He commented on an Instagram post about New York's starting five when the team is fully healthy, and it included Robinson. However, he said he'd "rather" come off the bench. Mitch likes to troll, but there's reason to believe he isn't joking.
Mitchell Robinson says he prefers to come off Knicks bench when he returns
Hartenstein is a hard-nosed center, so imagine how opposing teams will feel when he leaves the game and Robinson enters. That duo protecting the paint is a nightmare for opposing teams.
It might not seem like a lot to some fans, but it isn't typical for starters to be willing to come off the bench for the sake of the team's best interest. The last thing the Knicks need is unnecessary drama with the playoffs looming. Robinson's put his team first. That shouldn't be uncommon in today's NBA, but it is.
It's a bonus that Robinson could help a bench unit that's sometimes struggled. The move could also give him more offensive freedom, something he's been vocal about. If Tom Thibodeau decides to do it, it could turn out to be a win-win move!