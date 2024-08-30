Knicks News: Jalen Brunson and Mark Cuban hash out 2022 free agency drama
It almost feels like it was yesterday, but over two years have passed since Jalen Brunson signed with the New York Knicks in free agency. He left the only NBA home he'd known for New York.
The move was initially labeled an overpay, but it didn't take long for the Mavericks to be clowned for letting Brunson slip through their fingers. In the end, it worked out for both sides. The Knicks got their star point guard, and the Mavericks traded for Kyrie Irving, who helped lead Dallas to the 2024 NBA Finals.
Enough time has passed for Mark Cuban to get over Brunson's departure. He's talked about the point guard's free agency several times and even said that Rick Brunson is why Jalen didn't re-sign with the Mavericks.
Even though over a year has passed since Cuban said that, it was still surprising to learn that he was the recent guest on the 'Roommates Show' podcast. Brunson said he and Cuban talked about him leaving Dallas and that there's no bad blood between the two. However, in the episode, Brunson said that he didn't like Cuban's comment about his dad.
That part of the episode got a little awkward, but other than that, it was a great conversation. One of the highlights was Cuban's response to Josh Hart's less-than-stellar Dallas stats. For some reason, American Airlines Center hasn't been kind to Hart.
More Knicks news
- Carmelo Anthony revealed that the Knicks offered him a roster spot in 2022, but he declined because he was uncertain about his role.
- Frances Tiafoe rocked a Jalen Brunson jersey before his second-round win at the US Open on Wednesday. Mikal Bridges was in attendance. Tiafoe will play fellow American Ben Shelton on Friday.
NBA news
- On Thursday, Steph Curry agreed to a one-year, $62.6 million extension with the Warriors. He's signed through the 2026-27 season.
- NBA insider Marc Stein reported that Kyrie Irving is expected to be ready for Mavericks training camp, even though he hasn't been cleared for five-on-five yet. Irving had surgery in July for a fractured left hand.
- Kawhi Leonard was replaced by Derrick White at Team USA's camp in July because of concerns about his surgically repaired knee. Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue told ESPN that Leonard will be ready for training camp.
- On an episode of Uninterrupted's 'The Shop,' LeBron James said that his son Bronny isn't allowed to call him "dad" at practices and games. LeBron said when they leave the facility, he can be dad again.