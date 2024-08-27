Carmelo Anthony states what held him back from epic Knicks reunion in 2022
Two summers ago, New York Knicks fans thought they'd get to see Carmelo Anthony represent the city again. There were rumors about a reunion, but after weeks of speculation, nothing happened. He went unsigned for the 2022-23 season and retired in May 2023.
Melo played for six different teams, but when most people think of him, the first thing that comes to mind is his time in New York. He was traded to the Knicks in January 2011 and stayed there through the 2016-17 season. Since retiring, he's attended several games at Madison Square Garden, including the playoffs.
As nice as it would've been for Melo to reunite with the Knicks, he passed on that opportunity. On his '7PM in Brooklyn' podcast with Kid Mero, he revealed how close he was to signing with New York.
Carmelo Anthony chose to not sign with the Knicks in 2022
Melo knew he would not re-sign with the Lakers after the 2021-22 season. He said he planned to "finish it out in New York." He added that the "energy" and "conversations" with the Knicks were there, and he thought a reunion would happen.
He was told he had a spot on the roster, but he turned it down. Why? Melo said the "not knowing of when you're gonna play and not play" isn't something he wanted to go through. He said playing that role isn't what he wanted fans to remember when they thought about Melo and New York. The Knicks signed Taj Gibson instead, a move that Melo praised.
Melo thinks there was some "hesitation" on New York's side about offering him that role because of the response. He didn't want to be a distraction.
As a fan, you're probably disappointed knowing Melo could've been a Knick again but chose not to. However, after hearing his perspective, it makes sense. He didn't think it was the right fit. It would've been fun to see him in a Knicks jersey again, but it wouldn't have been the same. At least he still comes around The Garden.