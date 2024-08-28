Knicks wing Mikal Bridges daps up Frances Tiafoe after US Open second-round win
Mikal Bridges is no stranger to New York. Before being traded to the New York Knicks in June, he spent a season and a half with the Nets. During the summer, you can catch Bridges at Barclays Center supporting the New York Liberty. He's an avid WNBA fan.
He's enjoying the last few weeks of the NBA offseason before he begins his first season with the Knicks. On Wednesday afternoon, Bridges was at the US Open and watched Frances Tiafoe take on Alexander Shevchenko, who retired from the match during the third set. Tiafoe led 6-4, 6-1, 1-0 before Shevchenko was forced off the court.
Tiafoe sported a Jalen Brunson jersey before his match. The 26-year-old is known for wearing NBA jerseys. Last year, he repped fellow Maryland native Immanuel Quickley at a US Open practice.
Knicks' Mikal Bridges watches Tiafoe advance to third round of US Open
The Knicks connection continued after Tiafoe's win. He walked over and dapped up a group of people that included Bridges.
It's not uncommon for NBA stars to attend the US Open. Jimmy Butler attended the major last year and worked as a Ball Crew member during Tiafoe and Carlos Alcaraz's opening-round match.
Julius Randle and his wife, Kendra, have attended the past couple of US Opens.
Bridges is the latest Knick to attend the last tennis major of the year. As cool as it'd be to see Brunson in attendance, he and his wife Ali have a newborn, but that doesn't mean the star point guard won't catch some of the action. Maybe Josh Hart will show up, as he's from Maryland, like Tiafoe.
Tiafoe will play American Ben Shelton or Roberto Bautista Agut on Friday. He hasn't advanced past the third round in a Grand Slam this year, but that could soon change. Maybe he'll even wear a Bridges jersey for good luck.