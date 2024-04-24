Knicks News: Hartenstein's lookalike is retired NFL star, Hart's impressive feat
He needs to come to a game!
Isaiah Hartenstein pulled down the offensive board that resulted in the made three-pointer, which turned into Donte DiVincenzo putting the New York Knicks up by one late in Game 2. He played a critical role in the most important sequence of the night.
Even JJ Watt noticed Hartenstein. The retired NFL star said he was scrolling his X (Twitter) timeline and wondered why someone created a skinny Knicks version of him.
Watt needs to swing by MSG for a playoff game to get a side-by-side picture with his long-lost brother, Hartenstein.
In other news, Josh Hart accomplished something that hasn't been done by a Knicks player in the playoffs since Willis Reed. That's pretty good company for Hart to be in!
He played otherworldly in the first two games of the series. Hart's been all over the court. He's out-rebounded Joel Embiid by 10. Hart even pulled up for a transition three-pointer that went in. He knew opposing defenses would leave him open (like last year), and he's made the Sixers pay.
Tom Thibodeau played Hart in all 48 minutes of Monday's win. With Julius Randle sidelined, Hart's stepped up big time. He may complain about his role sometimes, but Hart will always do everything he's asked (and more!).
More Knicks news
- Joel Embiid said the Sixers will still win the series after going down 0-2 against the Knicks, but history isn't on Philadelphia's side.
- The L2MR stated that Tyrese Maxey was fouled twice at the end of Knicks-Sixers Game 2 and that Nick Nurse called a timeout. Maxey pushed off Josh Hart, but the NBA deemed that "marginal contact."
NBA news
- After the Lakers' heartbreaking loss to the Nuggets in Game 2, LeBron James called out the NBA's replay center.
- On Tuesday, Tyrese Maxey was named the 2023-24 NBA Most Improved Player. Coby White finished in second place and Alperen Sengun in third.
- Purdue center Zach Edey officially declared for the 2024 NBA Draft after he averaged 25.2 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks per game in 2023-24.