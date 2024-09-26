Knicks News: Former lottery pick signs with Warriors, Julius Randle honor
A former New York Knicks lottery pick will compete for the Warriors' final roster spot after he spent Summer League with the team. Kevin Knox has hopped around the league since the Knicks traded him to the Hawks in 2022. He's hoping to find a new home in San Francisco.
Knox will compete with Gui Santos and Lindy Waters III for Golden State's 15 roster spot. The past few years haven't panned out as hoped for the former No. 9 overall pick, but he could start a new chapter with the Warriors. Hopefully, it works out for him.
In other Knicks news, Julius Randle participated in Wednesday morning's groundbreaking ceremony for the Earl Monroe New Renaissance Basketball School in the Bronx. Randle helped raise over $1.3 million for the school, which will have a court named after the Knicks All-Star.
Monroe, Tom Thibodeau, Walt Frazier, Allan Houston, and Adam Silver also attended the ceremony. Thibodeau praised Randle's "commitment to the community."
More Knicks news
- It's almost preseason time. Here are the important dates you need to know.
- In an interview with RG.org, Mikal Bridges said he thought he was "probably" never going to leave the Suns. Thanks in large part to Kevin Durant, Bridges wound up on the Knicks.
- New York's lone pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, Trevor Keels, signed an Exhibit 10 deal with the Timberwolves. He played for the Iowa Wolves in the 2023-24 season. Keels hasn't played in a game for Minnesota.
NBA news
- On 'The Lowe Post' podcast, JJ Redick said D'Angelo Russell, Rui Hachimura, LeBron James, Austin Reaves, and Anthony Davis will be the Lakers' starters to begin the season.
- On 'The TK Show' podcast, The Athletic's Sam Amick said Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Warriors is "worth monitoring" if the Bucks disappoint.
- Denver will hold Media Day on Thursday. After training camp, the Nuggets will travel to Abu Dhabi to play two preseason games against the Celtics on Oct. 4 and 6.
- At Boston's Media Day on Tuesday, Lonnie Walker IV said that he's "perfectly fine" with spending time with the Celtics' G League team in Maine. He signed an Exhibit 10 deal with Boston this offseason as a free agent and will compete for a roster spot. Walker spent the 2023-24 season with the Nets, averaging 9.7 points and 2.2 rebounds per game.