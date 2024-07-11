Former Knicks lottery pick puts on a show at California Classic Summer League
Before Leon Rose arrived, New York Knicks fans were accustomed to draft busts. In 2018, they selected Kevin Knox with the No. 9 overall pick. Guess who went off the board after Knox? Mikal Bridges, who said he thought he was going to the Knicks when he was introduced earlier this week.
Knox spent three-and-a-half seasons in New York before he was traded to the Hawks in 2022 as part of the Cam Reddish deal. Since then, he's hopped around the league. He suited up for Atlanta, Detroit, Portland, and Detroit (again).
With the Pistons last season, he averaged 7.2 points and 2.4 rebounds per game. Detroit traded him to Utah before the deadline, and he was waived. He finished the season with Portland's G League Team.
Knox is back on the free-agent market, and he isn't waiting around for a team to sign him. He joined the Warriors' Summer League squad and helped Golden State win the California Classic.
Former Knicks F Kevin Knox drops 19 points in Warriors' Summer League win
On Wednesday, Golden State held off Sacramento for the 91-90 win. Knox finished with 19 points, five rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block in 21 minutes off the bench.
Summer League is generally for players in their first two years in the league, but players like Kevin Knox, who are hoping for a roster spot, compete. Duane Washington Jr. is 24, and he's playing for the Knicks' Summer League squad. It's an opportunity for hopeful players to prove they still belong in the league.
Since New York traded Knox, he's had a bumpy journey, but he isn't ready to give up yet. It's unfortunate when lottery picks don't pan out as hoped, but Knox put his ego aside and has kept working. Hopefully, it works out in his favor.