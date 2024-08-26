Knicks News: Former first-round pick wants to stay in NBA, Noah Lyles on Josh Hart
Sixteen years ago, the New York Knicks selected Danilo Gallinari with the No. 6 pick in the 2008 NBA Draft. He spent two-and-a-half seasons with the team before he was traded to Denver as part of the Carmelo Anthony deal.
Gallinari spent most of his career with the Nuggets (2011-2017). He also played for the Clippers, Thunder, Hawks, Wizards, Pistons, and Bucks. The forward spent the 2022-23 season with the Celtics, but a torn ACL prevented him from suiting up for the Celtics before he was traded.
Gallinari played for three teams this past season. He's a free agent this offseason but hasn't yet signed with a team. Even though there's been speculation about him returning to Europe to play, the 36-year-old said there's "still time" for him to sign with a team. He's not ready to leave the NBA yet.
In other Knicks news, Noah Lyles claimed in an interview with GQ Sports that he didn't know who Josh Hart was. Lyles recently said he didn't know who Nikola Jokic was, either.
Hart wanted Lyles to lose in the 100-meter Olympics race, but gave the sprinter his respect after he won gold.
More Knicks news
- Tom Thibodeau's nephew (Nick) announced on Instagram that he's an assistant video coordinator for the Knicks. He started with the organization as a player development intern last year.
- Two Knicks made the list of Bleacher Report's top-12 best contracts in the NBA. If you guessed that Brunson is one of them, you're correct.
NBA news
- Over the weekend, Chris Bosh and Steve Nash returned to the court to play in a charity game that celebrated Goran Dragic's retirement. Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, and Bogdan Bogdanovic were a few of the current NBA players who participated in the event.
- ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported that he's sure Isaac Okoro trade talks will "increase as we get closer to training camp."
- On 'Podcast P with Paul George,' Chet Holmgren said he was "hurt" when the Thunder traded Josh Giddey to the Bulls. He added that he's excited to be teammates with Alex Caruso.
- After Serbia won bronze in the 2024 Paris Olympics, Jokic gifted each of his teammates a $32,500 Rolex watch.