Knicks jokester Josh Hart defends Noah Lyles after sprinter wins gold medal
NBA Twitter was buzzing on Sunday afternoon before the Olympics men's 100-meter final, including New York Knicks' Josh Hart. Is anyone surprised by Hart's social media activity? Before the long-awaited event began, he tweeted that he was a hater.
After winning the 100-meter race at last year's World Championships in Budapest, Lyles ranted about how the NBA refers to champions as "world champions." He disagrees with the title because the NBA Finals aren't a world competition.
Because of that claim, many NBA fans wanted to see Lyles lose the 100-meter race so they could gloat about him losing on the world's biggest stage. It doesn't matter that he represents the United States of America.
When Lyles narrowly won in an epic photo finish, he said, "America, I told you. I got this!" He deserved to gloat, as he's the first American man to win the race in 20 years. He did something many fail to do: back up what they say.
After the race, some NBA Twitter users declared that the Lyles "hate watch" will resume when the star runs in the 200-meter race. Hart saw the tweet and gave his two cents.
Josh Hart defends Noah Lyles after sprinter wins 100-meter gold medal
Hart's right. It doesn't matter how Lyles finishes in the 200-meter race, as he already has the title of Fastest Man in the World. Imagine criticizing Simone Biles for winning silver in the floor exercise final after she won three gold medals in Paris.
Anyway, Lyles' chances of winning gold in the 200-meter are high. On Monday, he won his heat in the 200-meter race. Don't be surprised if he adds another gold to his Olympics collection.
Hart might be a hater, but even he knows it's no longer valid to hate on Lyles. You can disagree with his NBA world champions take (like Devin Booker), but you can't deny that he isn't that guy.
Think about the haul the Knicks sent to the Nets for Mikal Bridges. New York's "overpay" won't matter if it results in a championship. People who bring that up would look silly. The same goes for Lyles.
Hate watch is over! Appreciate what Lyles has done and is doing.