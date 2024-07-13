Josh Hart is hilariously targeting Thunder after Knicks lost Isaiah Hartenstein
Will Josh Hart ever get over Isaiah Hartenstein leaving the New York Knicks? Maybe. After Hartenstein agreed to sign a three-year, $87 million deal with the Thunder on the second day of free agency, Hart congratulated the center and took a shot at him.
When the signing became official and the Knicks thanked Hartenstein on social media, Hart commented.
On the "Roommates Show" with Jalen Brunson, Hart said said it was "idiotic" that New York was restricted on what it could offer Hartenstein.
In case you can't tell, Hart feels strongly about Hartenstein's departure. Does he actually dislike his former teammate for leaving? No. Does he wish Hartenstein would've stayed? Of course. Every Knicks fan feels the same way.
Hart's resorted to targeting the Thunder on social media. The "Zillow Gone Wild" X (Twitter) account showcased a 19,000-square-foot Oklahoma City mansion with an additional 32,000-square-foot barn. The eight-bedroom, 16-bathroom, 36-acre property is listed at $17,250,000.
The Knicks jokester came across the tweet and decided to have some fun with it. He claimed the Thunder told Hartenstein he'd get the mansion and barn if he signed with them, and Hart called for an NBA investigation.
Josh Hart hilariously calls for NBA to investigate Thunder
While living on that property would be spectacular, New York City beats the Midwest any day. Hartenstein didn't want to leave, but he couldn't turn down the Thunder's offer, which far outbid the Knicks' four-year, $72.5 million offer.
It helps that OKC finished as the top team in a tough Western Conference in 2023-24. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was No. 2 in MVP voting, the Thunder are stacked with draft assets, and they traded for Alex Caruso before free agency began. Oklahoma City significantly upgraded an already strong roster.
Hartenstein's in a good spot. If Hart were offered that kind of money, he'd embrace the Midwest lifestyle, too.
Maybe in an alternate reality, the league would investigate OKC and require the Thunder to return Hartenstein to the Knicks.