Knicks News: Bruce Brown asking price revealed, latest on Malcolm Brogdon
More information about one of New York's top trade targets.
Chances are that, as a New York Knicks fan, you've recently heard a lot about Bruce Brown. He became the hottest name on the trade market after he was sent to Toronto in the Pascal Siakam trade. Still, there's a chance that the Raptors could keep Brown past Feb. 8.
Brown sent the Knicks a message on Saturday, all but saying that he wants New York to trade for him. He's one of the players the front office has expressed interest in. SNY's Ian Begley said after New York's win over Toronto that Brown is a name he's heard repeatedly.
On Sunday, NBA insider Marc Stein reported what he's heard about Brown's asking price (subscription required).
"The Raptors’ asking price for teams interested in acquiring Bruce Brown has been described as a future first-round pick and a quality player … at a minimum."- Marc Stein
The Knicks would easily be able to meet that price if desired, and they'd still have enough left to pursue a star. Speaking of stars, Brown's contract would help New York match salaries. He has a $23 million club option for 2024-25.
Stein also reported that Malcolm Brogdon has "been mentioned as a potential Knicks target in their well-chronicled search for a guard to fortify their bench." Brogdon won Sixth Man of the Year last season (over Immanuel Quickley) and will make $22.5 million next season. He's another player the Knicks could include in a trade for a star.
More Knicks news
- On Sunday morning, RJ Barrett posted a thank you message to New York on his X (Twitter) account and Instagram.
- NBA Rivals Week is this week. The Knicks will travel to Brooklyn on Jan. 23 and will host the Heat on Jan. 27. New York will also host Denver, which isn't considered a rivalry game but should still be very entertaining.
NBA news
- NBA All-Star voting ended on Saturday, Jan. 20. Starters will be announced on Thursday, Jan. 25, on TNT, and reserves will be revealed on TNT on Thursday, Feb. 1.
- Trae Young was diagnosed with a concussion on Saturday after he left the game against the Cavaliers in the fourth quarter. He has to pass a series of steps mandated by the NBA before he can return. The Hawks play in Sacramento on Monday.