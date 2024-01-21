Top Knicks trade target sends clear signal he wants to be in New York
He's ready if you are, Leon Rose!
The New York Knicks' game against the Raptors on Saturday came with several storylines. Of course, RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley's return to Madison Square Garden was the biggest. It was a special night for OG Anunoby and Precious Achiuwa as well. The latter had his best game as a Knick since the trade.
There was another storyline that shouldn't be forgotten. Bruce Brown was sent to Toronto as part of the Pascal Siakam trade. The Raptors could (and should) flip Brown before the Feb. 8 deadline to add to their draft assets. Brown helped the Nuggets win their first NBA title last year and could help a contender this year.
After the Toronto-Indiana trade, SNY's Ian Begley was the first to report that the Knicks were interested in trading for Brown. He was one of New York's top free agency targets last summer, but he followed the money to Indiana. At the midway point of 2023-24, there's a chance the Knicks could go after him again.
If what Brown had to say on Saturday indicates what he wants his future to look like, it's that he wants to be a Knick.
"I am a dog,” Brown told The Post on Saturday night prior to the Raptors’ 126-100 loss to the Knicks at Madison Square Garden. “I play extremely hard on both ends of the floor. I can do just about whatever [Thibodeau] needs me to do."- Bruce Brown, via New York Post
Knicks trade target Bruce Brown says he can do "whatever" Thibodeau needs him to do
Brown, who's from Boston, knows what playing in New York is like. He spent two seasons in Brooklyn (2020-2022) before he signed with Denver in 2022. Brown was a bright spot in an otherwise disappointing first-round exit against the Celtics in the 2022 playoffs. He was the Nets' best player in the postseason.
"I love New York,” Brown said. “I hated New York before I lived here, but as soon as I moved here I loved it. Anytime you want to do something you can go do it. Great restaurants, great city, I love being back."- Bruce Brown, New York Post
As much as it sounds as if Brown is ready to make the move (again) to NYC, he knows that what the rest of the season looks like isn't up to him. It's a decision that Masai Ujiri has to make.
If Toronto does decide to trade Brown, he'd be happy to be in New York!
