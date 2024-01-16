2024 NBA Rivals Week schedule, TV, How to watch
NBA Rivals Week will be held from Jan. 23-27.
January in the NBA is when trade rumors start to heat up, but it's also when Rivals Week is held. From Jan. 23-27, teams will face off against their rivals. This is the second time the league is holding an NBA Rivals Week.
In 2022-23, the New York Knicks played the Nets and Celtics during Rivals Week, with a 120-117 overtime win over Boston and a 122-115 loss to Brooklyn. That's the last time the Knicks lost to the Nets, as when they faced each other a few weeks later, it was after the Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving trades.
Rivals Week gives fans something to look forward to, with plenty of entertaining games on the schedule.
What is NBA Rivals Week?
Over five days, the NBA schedules games between what the league calls "classic and budding rivalries."
New York will play three games during that span, with rival contests against Brooklyn and Miami. The other game will be played against Denver, which doesn't classify as a rivalry game but will still be exciting with the reigning NBA champions coming to town.
2024 NBA Rivals Week national television schedule
During the week, there will be 11 games nationally televised games, including two Knicks contests.
Tuesday, Jan. 23
- 7:30 p.m ET: Knicks at Nets (TNT)
- 10 p.m. ET: Lakers at Clippers (TNT)
Wednesday, Jan. 24
- 7:30 p.m. ET: Thunder at Spurs (ESPN)
- 10 p.m. ET: Suns at Mavericks (ESPN)
Thursday, Jan. 25
- 7:30 p.m. ET: Celtics at Heat (TNT)
- 10 p.m. ET: Kings at Warriors (TNT)
Friday, Jan. 26
- 7 p.m. ET: Mavericks at Hawks (NBA TV)
- 9:30 p.m. ET: Trail Blazers at Spurs (NBA TV)
Saturday, Jan. 27
- 3 p.m. ET: Heat at Knicks (ABC)
- 5:30 p.m. ET: Sixers at Nuggets (ABC)
- 8:30 p.m. ET: Lakers at Warriors (ABC)
How to watch 2024 NBA Rivals Week
If you don't have cable, games broadcast on TNT can be streamed on Sling TV for as low as $40/month. Games broadcast on ESPN, ABC, and NBA TV can be streamed on fuboTV.