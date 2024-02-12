Knicks News: Bojan Bogdanovic on unreal MSG debut, Isaiah Hartenstein's injury status
Welcome to New York, Bogey!
It's finally here! The New York Knicks will enter the All-Star break this week, which they needed two weeks ago. More players are dealing with some injury than there are players who aren't injured.
Mitchell Robinson has been out since mid-December. Julius Randle has been out for a couple of weeks. Same goes for OG Anunoby. Jalen Brunson missed a game with an ankle sprain. Jericho Sims has been sick, which paved the way for Taj Gibson to start at center. Isaiah Hartenstein is dealing with a sore Achilles.
Speaking of New York's centers, Sims is expected to play on Monday in Houston. As for Hartenstein, who was a saving grace after Robinson got injured, he's listed as questionable. He missed a couple of games in January with the same injury, and it's concerning that it's a recurring issue.
The Knicks aren't exactly transparent regarding injuries, but it's a good sign that Hartenstein's questionable, not out.
One player New York will have is Bojan Bogdanovic, who made his Knicks debut on Saturday. After the game, he said being part of the team is "really special" for him.
"It’s crazy. I think that we all European players dream to play in the Garden,” Bogdanovic said after the 125-111 loss to the Pacers. “So being able to be part of the Knicks, it’s really special for me.- Bojan Bogdanovic, via New York Post
The building was on fire the whole game. So I really appreciate the support and love that they showed me today."
More Knicks news
- As a guest on JJ Redick's Old Man and the Three podcast, Luka Doncic said that while he's known Jalen Brunson is a special player, the 2022 playoffs solidified it.
- The Knicks bench, especially Julius Randle, had a good laugh after Obi Toppin's failed dunk attempt on Saturday at MSG.
NBA news
- Jimmy Butler's agent announced that the Heat star has been granted a leave of absence due to a death in the family.
- After being waived by the Raptors, Spencer Dinwiddie signed with the Lakers. Kyle Lowry signed with the 76ers after being bought out by the Hornets.